CGS Appoints Mark Tullio Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that it named Mark Tullio as the company’s vice president and chief marketing officer. Tullio, located in the company’s headquarters in New York City, will lead the CGS global Marketing team, providing strategic guidance and leadership on everything from integrated marketing to brand strategy and positioning.



Tullio has more than 25 years of global marketing experience across private and publicly traded companies. His strategic and results-driven focus has helped launch new products, drive growth, optimize the funnel and champion the user experience.

“Mark joins CGS at a pivotal time when our customers and partners across all industries are adjusting to the new normal,” said Phil Friedman, CGS President and CEO. “Marketing to businesses that have been challenged in this turbulent year requires the right mix of experience. As we launch and enhance our award-winning solutions, his leadership will advance CGS to lead in various markets around the world.”

Prior to joining CGS, Tullio held marketing roles for such global brands as Booz Allen Hamilton, Sage Software, NBCUniversal and Kaplan, Inc.

“It’s an exciting time to come onboard at CGS as the company continues to enhance its services and expand its reach,” said Tullio. “With its international growth and reputation for best-in-class solutions with a who’s who of Fortune 500 brands, I look forward to driving growth and further elevating the company’s position as a leader across its applications, outsourcing and learning businesses worldwide.”

About CGS

For more than 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and on LinkedIn.

