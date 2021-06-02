Omnichannel Payment Platform Qolo Continues Expansion - Adding Four Senior Leadership Positions In Business Development, Client Experience, Marketing and Human Resources

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, today announced its continued company expansion, adding four senior leadership positions: Patrick Crosson, SVP of Business Development, Bethany Buscher as VP of Implementation, Pamela Kohl as VP of Product Management and Marketing, and Susan Molke as VP of People.

“We’re in a Fintech Gold Rush right now, and the Fintech industry is getting smart about how it wants to attack the opportunity,” said Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO. “As a next-generation payments platform, we are driven to bring exceptional best practices created to address existing gaps in the industry. We continue to build the best team in payments, and are excited and energized by the experience and innovative approaches that Patrick, Bethany, Pamela and Susan all bring to the company.”

Patrick Crosson joins Qolo as SVP of Business Development. He brings over two decades of experience in sales, channel development, and relationship management. Patrick most recently served as Vice President for Digital Disbursements at daVinci Payments, and has also held senior positions with Ingo Money and Hyperwallet.

Serving as Qolo’s VP of Implementation is Bethany Buscher. Bethany has extensive client relationship experience in the payments industry and will be critical to ensuring a smooth onboarding, and elevated ongoing experience. She most recently served as Head of Client Set Up at North Lane. She spent four years at Wirecard, and ten years at Citi Prepaid Services.

As VP of Product Management and Marketing, Pamela Kohl brings over two decades of experience in financial services product and marketing to Qolo. Kohl has attained a deep understanding of the fintech, banking, and payments sectors, both domestically and internationally. She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for Sacbé Payments and spent eight years with Banco do Brasil Americas as Executive Vice President, Chief Products and Marketing Officer.

Susan Molke joins Qolo as VP of People, a critical position as Qolo continues to expand its in-house talent and sustain its growth. She most recently served as Director of People for Capitol Lighting, and VP of People and Culture for BrandStar.

As announced last month, Qolo is on trajectory to realize 300% growth in its second year, and recently added Peter Bardwick as Chief Financial Officer and Betty Mitchell as Chief Client Officer.

About Qolo

Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today’s complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo’s founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.

