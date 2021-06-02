Predictive Oncology Inc. to Attend BIO DIGITAL, the World’s Largest Biotech Partnering Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Helomics, TumorGenesis and Soluble Biotech, will be attending BIO DIGITAL, a key international biotech partnering event held virtually on June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021.



The three Predictive Oncology Inc. subsidiaries, will all be participants in the USA Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Conference that will be held June 14-18, 2021. This international digital conference has already attracted more than 2,600 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, plus government and academic organizations. The conference sponsors speaker presentations from some of the world’s top scientists, while at the same time providing one-on-one bio-partnering sessions whereby companies present their technologies to attract new collaborations or offer their pharmaceutical services to interested customers.

“Our Helomics division is leveraging the BIO one-on-one partnering™ sessions to actively pursue strategic opportunities and partnerships, demonstrating where our PeDAL™ platform (Patient-centric Drug Discovery using Active Learning) can be applied for precision medicine discovery. Our unique approach allows Pharma therapeutic groups to see how we embrace the complexity and diversity of patient tumors in a highly-scalable and efficient experimental exploration of drugs and drug combinations for patient-specific populations,” said J. Melville Engle, CEO of Predictive Oncology Inc.

“We are also looking forward to sharing the capabilities of our Soluble Biotech division,” Engle stated. In previous conferences Soluble Biotech has typically received more than a dozen requests for proposals, leading to new contracts for their main service of providing protein therapeutic formulations (i.e., formulations for vaccines, antibodies, virus-like particles). Soluble Biotech uses a proprietary technology, a high-throughput self-interaction chromatography (HSC), that enables cost effective formulation development in just four months using 1/10 the sample amount required by its competitors.

“Our TumorGenesis division is focused on offering products and services for culturing cancer cells from ovarian and breast cancers that mimic the patient’s tumors more accurately. The TumorGenesis media used in ovarian cancer samples holds DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures to 95% of what the original tumor was expressing, while retaining the morphology structure that develops as the samples grow. This allows us to fool cancer cells, with our media giving the cells what they want to grow ex-vivo, just like they will need to grow in vivo. We are excited to see the interest in our specialty media from both Biotech and Pharm companies,” said Engle.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins, and protein complexes.

