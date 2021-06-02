Verizon’s 5G Home Internet now available in even more cities

7 more cities get the internet connectivity and speeds homebuyers are looking for

What you need to know:

5G Home Internet launches June 3 in Columbus, OH; Greensboro, NC and Raleigh, NC

On June 10, the service launches in Des Moines, IA; New Orleans, LA; Seattle, WA and Tucson, AZ.

Nearly 8-in-10 homebuyers say 5G home internet makes a home more valuable.

Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Home Internet has arrived in more cities, and in the current hot real estate market, having a reliable broadband connection has never been more important, according to a recent Morning Consult study .1 Beginning June 3, customers in parts of Columbus, OH; Greensboro, NC and Raleigh, NC can sign up for 5G Home Internet, the blazing-fast broadband service ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite shows. And on June 10, the service will be available for customers in parts of Des Moines, IA; New Orleans, LA; Seattle, WA and Tucson, AZ. With the addition of these new cities, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet will be available in 40 markets, with more on the way.

5G can boost home values

These days, having just “ok” internet doesn’t cut it. According to a recent Morning Consult study , homeowners want a reliable internet connection when looking for a new home. In fact, the overwhelming majority of those shopping for a home say access to 5G home internet (77%) and 5G cell network (75%) make a home more valuable. Realtors agree that home values are positively impacted by access to 5G home internet (75%) and 5G cell network (73%). Homebuyers express excitement about 5G benefits including higher internet speed (90%), enhanced security (88%), simpler home internet setup (85%), more coverage in more places (84%), uninterrupted streaming (83%) and higher-quality video calls (82%).



“It’s clear: homeowners, renters and buyers value fast internet connectivity above all else, and we’ll continue to ensure they get that access as our 5G Home rolls out into even more cities,” said Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Consumer Group. “With more choices in content and entertainment than ever before, we’re here for our customers — at home and on the go.”

Why 5G Home Internet?

No data limits . It’s truly unlimited broadband service with no throttling.

. It’s truly unlimited broadband service with no throttling. It’s fast . Customers can experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. 2

. Customers can experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. It’s affordable . Just $50 3 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 3 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan. Taxes and fees are included.

. Just $50 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan. Taxes and fees are included. Easy self setup . With the Verizon 5G Internet Gateway, there’s no waiting on the cable installer; just open the box, set up the device and your home is connected.

. With the Verizon 5G Internet Gateway, there’s no waiting on the cable installer; just open the box, set up the device and your home is connected. Cool Freebies . For entertainment needs, customers get a free Stream TV device, discovery+ streaming service 4 for 12 months on us and SLING TV for two months on us. 5 New customers also get a Samsung Chromebook 4 6 on us so they can work, learn and stream smarter right from home — all with the power of 5G Ultra Wideband.

. For entertainment needs, customers get a free Stream TV device, discovery+ streaming service for 12 months on us and SLING TV for two months on us. New customers also get a Samsung Chromebook 4 on us so they can work, learn and stream smarter right from home — all with the power of 5G Ultra Wideband. Switching made easy. Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet. 7

Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet. $100 off your bill. For a limited time, get a $100 credit toward your bill when you buy 5G Home Internet online.8





5G Home Internet is available in parts of the following cities:

Arlington, TX

Anaheim, CA

Atlanta, GA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Des Moines, IA*

Detroit, MI

Greensboro, NC

Hartford, CT

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Kansas City, MO

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Memphis, TN

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

New Orleans, LA*

Omaha, NE

Phoenix, AZ

Raleigh, NC

Riverside, CA

Sacramento, CA

Salt Lake City, UT

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

Seattle, WA*

St. Louis, MO

St. Paul, MN

Tampa, FL

Tucson, AZ*

*Available June 10th

How to get 5G Home Internet

Visit verizon.com/5g/home/ to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area. As service continues to expand and new cities launch, they will be updated within the portal.

1Survey of U.S. homebuyers was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Verizon between April 1 – April 7, 2021 among a national sample of 1000 US adults who plan to buy a single-family home in the next 3 years and live in a current or future 5G Home market. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

2Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

3With autopay and paperless billing.

4For new Verizon 5G Home Internet customers only. Get 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 7.21.21). After 12-month promo period ends, your discovery+ (ad-free) subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax/month unless you cancel with Verizon. Cancel any time . One offer per eligible Verizon account. discovery+ service is subject to the discovery+ (ad-free) Visitor Agreement. ©2020 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

5For new and existing Verizon Fios, wireless, and 5G Home accounts. Offer only available to new SLING customers. Valid 5.19.21 - 2.19.22 for a maximum credit of $35/mo. for 2 months for Sling Blue or Sling Orange, up to $35/mo. for 2 months for select Sling International services, and up to $15/mo. for 3 months for Sling Latino services. You must prepay any additional Sling subscriptions, extras, add-ons and associated taxes that exceed the promotional credit amount. Redeem on Sling.com w/in 60 days of Verizon Fios or 5G Home internet activation or Verizon Wireless order completion. Valid payment form required at registration. Local channel availability may vary. After promo ends, Sling service will automatically renew and be billed by Sling at the then-current monthly rate unless canceled at Sling.com. Cancel any time. One offer per eligible Verizon account; cannot be redeemed for cash or credit. Additional terms apply.

6Offer avail. 4/22/21 – 7/21/21 via redemption code for a Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” (4GB RAM). Must install and maintain qualifying 5G Home Internet services in good standing for 45 days to redeem. Thereafter, Verizon will email redemption instructions. Must redeem code w/in 60 days after delivery of email or by no later than 11/21/21, whichever is first. Not redeemable or refundable for cash. Samsung is a registered trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

7For new 5G Home Internet customers who terminated their prior Internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF) within the last 4 months. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Documentation of the ETF for Internet from your prior service provider must be provided w/in 90 days after 5G Home installation/setup and offer will be fulfilled via bill credit, to your Verizon account, in the amount of the ETF up to $500. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. If we or you cancel your 5G Home Internet service w/in 90 days after installation/setup, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill. Other terms apply.

8Online only. Offer valid thru 6.22.21 for new 5G Home customers. One-time $100 bill credit applied 14 days after service activation.