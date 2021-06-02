Streamline Health® To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Performance June 8, 2021

ATLANTA, GA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2021 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-407-8291.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET to Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13719851. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

