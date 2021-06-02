Gracell Biotechnologies Reschedules Clinical Update Conference Call and Webcast to June 14, 2021

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has rescheduled its conference call and webcast to present an update on the results of a Phase 1 first-in-human multicenter investigator-initiated study of the FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy, GC012F, in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This data was accepted for poster presentations at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress. The conference call and webcast have been rescheduled to a time after the release of the e-poster presentation at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress. Details for the rescheduled conference call are as follows:



Conference call and webcast details:

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 8:00 am ET

Investor domestic dial-in: 877-407-0784

Investor international dial-in: +1 201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13719675

Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com

Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn

Media contact

Marvin Tang

marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact

Gracie Tong

gracie.tong@gracellbio.com