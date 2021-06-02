KYN Capital Group, Inc. Reveals Koinfold™

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) presents Koinfold™, a future-forward crypto app suite the world will be talking about. We are thrilled to reveal the first element of the Koinfold™ suite: www.koinfold.com. Buying, selling, and storing your cryptocurrency has never been this easy and more affordable. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just getting started, Koinfold™ has all the tools you need to buy, sell, or store your crypto securely. Koinfold™ is so much more than just a crypto trading app. It is a full-service crypto/blockchain suite, and we look forward to revealing the other exciting elements in the coming days and weeks.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, the current crypto market cap is $1.6 trillion. One of the largest complaints against popular exchanges is the extremely high and sometimes confusing fees associated with trading on their platforms. Koinfold™ plans to attack this outdated business model head on by allowing users to trade their preferred coins commission-free. Koinfold’s platform will enable users to trade many of the most popular coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, ADA Cardano to name just a few.

“We recognize the tremendous potential and market that still stands before us in the crypto/blockchain world, as well as the need for vastly improved transfer speeds, customer service, and reduced costs of trading. We aim to capitalize on those opportunities and believe the OTC world of investors and traders is not only the right market for a quick and affordable public launch of Koinfold™ through KYN Capital Group, Inc, but also is a great opportunity to plant the seeds of a loyal customer base in the very people investing in this venture with us.

“We are very excited about the future of Koinfold™. Our team of world class developers and designers have been working tirelessly, and we plan to disrupt the crypto trading industry with our low costs, all-in-one app, and ease of use. We want to be the solution to the problem of high costs, poor customer service, and long transfer times associated with trading crypto,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of KYNC.

We encourage potential users to sign up now for a first come first serve beta testing opportunity as we put the finishing touches in place.

Finally, according to the Koinfold.com website, the company plans to reveal the next element of the Koinfold™ suite on Monday, June 7.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

