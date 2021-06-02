Global C1 Inhibitors Market Share at 18.6% CAGR Expected to Generate Revenue of USD 9,800 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “C1 Inhibitors Market By Source (Human Derived & Recombinant Derived C1 Inhibitors), By Mode of Administration (Intravenous & Subcutaneous), By End-User (Hospitals & Pharmacies), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global C1 Inhibitors Market size & share expected to reach to USD 9,800 Million by 2026 from USD 3,300 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global C1 Inhibitors Market: Overview

C1 inhibitors are a type of protease inhibitor that belongs to a protein-based ingredient called serpin. They are also called C1 esterase inhibitors; however, unlike other members of the protein tree, they contain both the domains C-terminal and N-terminal. These inhibitors basically help lower the self-consciousness of the complement system to prevent any type of damage as well as to retain the functionality. It is an FXIIa inhibitor that can help coagulate blood, produce kinins or fibrinolysis, and also activate the complement system.

The rising prevalence of hereditary angioedema (HAE) diseases and the preferred mode of treatment for prophylactic-based disorders are likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, certain impactful studies have indicated that the use of C1 inhibitors will further drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding the effectiveness of C1 inhibitors and their ability in preventing heart attacks will boost the market expansion. C1 inhibitors use as a short-term treatment for prophylactic diseases propel the demand for this product across the globe. But, a few of the reasons including misdiagnosis, expensive medicines, and longer time for reimbursements are projected to restrain the market growth.

Industry Major Market Players

Shire

CSL Behring

Lev Pharmaceuticals

Pharming Group

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Viropharma Biologics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

iBio Inc.

Sanquin

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Market Dynamics

The C1 inhibitor market can be divided into human-derived and recombinantly derived on the basis of the source. The human-derived C1 inhibitor segment can be further broken down into CINRYZE, Berinert, and HAEGARDA while the recombinant derived segment can be further broken down into Ruconest

The C1 inhibitors market can be broken down into intravenous and subcutaneous on the basis of mode of administration. Growing adoption of the subcutaneous route of administration by doctors and improving availability of Ruconest further fuel the C1 inhibitor market. Thus, the subcutaneous mode of administration is likely to exhibit maximum market revenue.

Global C1 Inhibitors Market: Growth Factors

High growth in the rise of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and the preferred use of prophylactic treatment will drive the market to higher growth. Additionally, benefits include treatment and prevention of acute attacks and routine prophylaxis against other forms of HAE. Other drivers for the C1 inhibitors market include a rise in awareness by various studies that show the effective nature of C1 inhibitors in the treatment of HAE diseases.

The rising requirement for the treatment of HAE diseases coupled with the growing awareness regarding these diseases is all projected to drive the global C1 inhibitors market growth. Growing investments also fuel the market. The rising occurrence of HAE increases the demand for C1 inhibitors, thereby boosting the market during the forecast period.

North America Is Expected To Flourish During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to recoup the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of global revenue collection. Factors pertaining to the rise of the market in the region can be contributed to increased awareness about HAE treatment protocols and widened support for reimbursement support from governmental agencies. Additionally, the well-established healthcare infrastructure and improved healthcare access will also help boost the global C1 inhibitors market in this region.

Browse the full “C1 Inhibitors Market By Source (Human Derived & Recombinant Derived C1 Inhibitors), By Mode of Administration (Intravenous & Subcutaneous), By End-User (Hospitals & Pharmacies), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/c1-inhibitors-market

The global C1 Inhibitors Market can be segmented into:

Global C1 Inhibitors Market: By Source Segment Analysis

Human Derived C1 Inhibitors CINRYZE Berinert HAEGARDA

Recombinant Derived C1 Inhibitors Ruconest



Global C1 Inhibitors Market: By Mode of Administration Segment Analysis

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Global C1 Inhibitors Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Pharmacies

