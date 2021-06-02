Global Flat Glass Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flat glass market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Flat glass, also known as sheet or plate glass, is most commonly used for manufacturing windows, doors, mirrors and solar panels. It is produced by melting sand, soda ash and silica into liquid and spreading it to the desired thickness. The molten liquid is then cooled to obtain the desired product. Flat glass is produced via controlled thermal and chemical reactions to ensure toughness in the structural formation. Despite this, flat glass is highly flexible and customizable once it is made.
The thriving construction industry is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing infrastructural expenditure on the construction of eco-friendly green buildings, which aid in minimizing carbon emissions into the environment, is also driving the flat glass market growth. Flat glass is widely used in photovoltaic modules, e-glass structures and solar panels due to the rising need for clean energy across the globe. It is gradually replacing the traditionally materials like bricks, stone and wood. Insulated flat glass is transparent and recyclable, which reduces pollution and enhances the comfort for the inhabitants of the building.
The flourishing automotive industry is another factor contributing to the market growth. The automobile manufacturers are increasingly employing tempered glass due to its shatterproof properties that can prevent severe injuries and possible life threats in case of accidents. Other factors such as the implementation of nanotechnology to produce lightweight glazing glass and solar control panels coupled with the increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes are further creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the global flat glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Key Market Segmentation:
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global flat glass market, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end user industry and region.
Market Breakup by Technology:
- Float Glass
- Sheet Glass
- Rolled Glass
Market Breakup by Product Type:
- Basic Float Glass
- Toughened Glass
- Coated Glass
- Laminated Glass
- Insulated
- Extra Clear Glass
- Others
Market Breakup by Raw Material:
- Sand
- Soda Ash
- Recycled Glass
- Dolomite
- Limestone
- Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
- Safety and Security
- Solar Control
- Others
Market Breakup by Type:
- Fabricated
- Non-Fabricated
Market Breakup by End User Industry:
- Construction
- Automotive
- Solar Energy
- Electronics
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The global flat glass market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large players competing in terms of price and quality.
Some of the leading players in the market are:
- Asahi Glass
- Saint-Gobain
- Guardian Industries
- Vitro
- DB Glass
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- Central Glass
- Taiwan Glass
- Cardinal Glass Industries
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group
- Sisecam Group
- CSG Holding Co. Ltd
- Gulf Glass Industries
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global flat glass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global flat glass industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flat glass industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flat glass industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flat glass industry?
- What is the structure of the global flat glass industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global flat glass industry?
- What are the profit margins in the flat glass industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Flat Glass Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.8 Market Breakup by Type
5.9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.10 Market Breakup by Region
5.11 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Float Glass
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Sheet Glass
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Rolled Glass
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Basic Float Glass
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Toughened Glass
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Coated Glass
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Laminated Glass
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Insulated
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Extra Clear Glass
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Raw Material
8.1 Sand
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Soda Ash
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Recycled Glass
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Dolomite
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Limestone
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Safety and Security
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Solar Control
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Type
10.1 Fabricated
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Non-Fabricated
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
11.1 Construction
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Automotive
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Solar Energy
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Electronics
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Asia Pacific
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 North America
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
16.1 Key Price Indicators
16.2 Price Structure
16.3 Margin Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Asahi Glass
17.3.2 Saint-Gobain
17.3.3 Guardian Industries
17.3.4 Nippon Sheet Glass
17.3.5 Central Glass
17.3.6 Cardinal Glass Industries
17.3.7 Fuyao Glass Industry Group
17.3.8 Sisecam Group
17.3.9 Taiwan Glass
17.3.10 CSG Holding Co. Ltd
17.3.11 Vitro
17.3.12 DB Glass
17.3.13 Gulf Glass Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/854fuu