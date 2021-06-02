MeritB2B Announces Promotion of Karie Burt to Chief Data and Privacy Officer

RYE BROOK, N.Y., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced the promotion of Karie Burt to Chief Data and Privacy Officer. Formerly Senior Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer, Burt joined the company in 2013 and has been a valuable resource on international data availability and opportunities, as well as the data and privacy leader for the company. In her new role as Chief Data and Privacy Officer, Burt will be leading MeritB2B’s data-centric charge; aligning data acquisition, data strategy and operations into a singular group to support MeritB2B products, facilitated by her solid B2B leadership experience.



“Data is at the heart of everything we do at MeritB2B. In my new role, I will continue to lead data-first development and transformation as a B2B focused business, working with the leadership team and our staff to ensure that we deliver the best solutions on the market for our customers,” said Burt. “Privacy and compliance go hand in hand and MeritB2B’s robust Data Governance flows through all lines of business internally, and for our clients, globally.”

Burt has long been recognized as a ‘pro-business’ thought leader in the B2B space and utilizes her knowledge and experience to advise clients on how to market for customer success, using and growing the business with compliance best-practices. In 2018, Karie took on the role of Chief Privacy Officer, to oversee MeritB2B’s Data Governance and Compliance at a corporate level. In that role, she was responsible for designing privacy workflows and processes as part of MeritB2B’s continued commitment to be a data-driven compliant, marketing services leader.

“I’m thrilled to promote Karie to Chief Data and Privacy Officer, as she’s been at the forefront of innovation and data best practices throughout her tenure at MeritB2B,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO and Founder of MeritB2B. “MeritB2B has a long-standing commitment to compliance and has successfully used Privacy as a business driver. Our innovation and product strategies will all have compliance at the core, giving our market-leading clients confidence that we can partner for success.”

About MeritB2B:

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.