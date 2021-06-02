SecureLink Announces Appointment of Patrick Tickle as Chief Executive Officer To Accelerate Company's Position in Rapidly Growing Third-Party Security Market

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureLink , a leader in third-party security and compliance, has named Patrick Tickle as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Joe Devine who has served as CEO of the company since 2019. Tickle will focus on leading SecureLink through the next phase of growth, as enterprises and technology providers increasingly look to prioritize securing their organizations against third-party vulnerabilities while ensuring compliance requirements. In addition to Tickle as CEO, the company announced the appointment of Robert Humphrey as its first Chief Marketing Officer. These additions come as the company accelerates investments to help customers protect against third party risks.



“We’re delighted to bring Patrick and Robert on board as SecureLink continues to grow rapidly, defining a category for third-party security and enabling customers and partners to operate at pace knowing their critical infrastructure is secure,” said Vic Chynoweth, Operating Partner at Cove Hill Partners, controlling shareholder of SecureLink. “Patrick and Robert’s extensive backgrounds spanning product and marketing leadership at scale will accelerate, we believe, the company’s upward trajectory and further build on the established culture of customer and product centricity. To that end, we are grateful for Joe’s contributions at SecureLink - he leaves the company well positioned for the next phase of growth.”

Tickle brings over 25 years of leadership and product experience in technology companies spanning software and hardware across all stages of growth, including venture capital, private equity, and large-scale global organizations. He comes to SecureLink from Planview, where he held the position of Chief Product Officer. At Planview, Tickle led end-to-end product strategy through delivery, including product management, product marketing, product development, and cloud operations. He was an instrumental leader in Planview’s journey from under $40M to over $300M in revenue, which involved eight acquisitions, on-prem to cloud transition and globalization.

“SecureLink’s first-class culture, products, and reputation, highlighted by its incredibly loyal and long-standing customer base and channel partners, speaks for itself. I’m honored to be stepping into this role,” commented Tickle. “The security landscape is ever-changing and threats associated with third-parties who have access to critical systems are on the rise. The need for a comprehensive platform to defend against these threats has become a top priority for most organizations. SecureLink has an incredible opportunity to lead the third-party security and compliance category. I’m both excited and honored to be part of the journey.”

Tickle joins at a time of explosive growth for SecureLink and on the heels of its recently announced acquisition of Maize Analytics . The Maize acquisition expanded on a robust product offering with the addition of proactive threat detection via artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Robert Humphrey’s appointment as Chief Marketing Officer will further support this momentum. Recognized as one of the top B2B marketing leaders in technology , Humphrey has navigated many major technology shifts leading the sales and marketing side of security businesses. He began his security career at Citadel, which was later acquired by McAfee, where he led global marketing and demand generation for the multi-billion dollar tech giant. He has also held CMO positions at iTKO, ForgeRock, and most recently, identity verification company Ofindo where, under his leadership, the company achieved 70% annual growth.

“I look forward to working with this incredible team to clearly define and lead the category of third-party security,” said Humphrey.

About SecureLink

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SecureLink is the leader in third party security, providing secure third-party remote access for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink solves and secures the greatest point of risk in the third-party lifecycle for more than 30,000 organizations worldwide, providing companies across multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, government, legal, and gaming, with secure remote access with identity management, access controls, audit, and compliance assurance.

About Cove Hill Partners

Cove Hill Partners is a long-term oriented private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to build market-leading technology and consumer companies. The firm manages long-duration funds with over $2.5 billion of commitments from its investors and founders. The firm was founded in 2017 by seasoned private equity investors to invest their personal capital alongside a small group of likeminded investors. Based in Boston, Cove Hill has an innovative structure that provides the flexibility to enable a patient, concentrated and value-add approach in a small portfolio of long-term investments. More information about Cove Hill Partners can be found at www.covehillpartners.com .