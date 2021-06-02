ENACOMM and REDi Strike Partnership to Integrate REDi's Fraud Control Solutions with ENACOMM's Omnichannel Offerings

TULSA, OK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ENACOMM, a FinTech enablement company that empowers financial services companies to overcome core constraints with an open API digital gateway, to affordably modernize the customer experience (CX), and to effectively fight fraud, is partnering with REDi Enterprise Development Inc., a leading risk management software provider with a comprehensive suite of lending, compliance, and fraud prevention solutions.



Combining forces, ENACOMM will provide communication channels for REDi's alerts to all of its customers’ users, and ENACOMM will integrate REDi’s fraud prevention technologies into ENACOMM’s ViA® and Fraud Control Module offerings. ViA® (Virtual Interactive Analyst) is ENACOMM’s analytics tool that features real-time activity tracking, reporting, monitoring, and alerting. The ENACOMM Fraud Control Module allows users to detect, track and respond to fraud across any channel for which ENACOMM’s ViA data collection system is deployed.

REDiVerfiy includes real-time, in-flight risk scoring & analytics, geolocation services, compromised card management, two-way transaction verification via text, email and outbound call, and more. REDiNotify allows financial institutions to deliver email, voice, text and mobile app notifications that can be fully integrated across multiple systems, including core, loan, teller, card and CRM platforms, among others. RediCardControl lets bank customers and credit union members control where, when, and how their card transactions are approved.

“ENACOMM shares REDi’s commitment to significantly reducing fraud losses for our financial institution customers while improving the customer experience for their bank customers and credit union members,” shared Rodney Fuller, President & CEO of REDi. “REDi is excited to solidify a mutually beneficial partnership with ENACOMM and reach more financial institutions with our fraud prevention and enterprise notification solutions.”

With the partnership, REDi will also provide ENACOMM its APIs to enable ENACOMM to package and resell REDi’s debit, fraud and card control solutions as part of ENACOMM’s product suite spanning the voice, mobile, and digital channels.

“Open APIs make it possible to better serve customers with more comprehensive, technically-specialized solutions, thanks to greater collaboration and innovation,” said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. “ENACOMM and REDi sharing strengths is a victory in the war against financial fraud.”

To find out more about ENACOMM’s FinTech solutions, go to www.enacomm.net. To learn more about REDi’s fraud prevention, enterprise notification, compliance, and lending solutions, visit www.4redi.com.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of an open API digital gateway that supports open banking and enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. Its affordable solutions modernize the customer experience (CX) for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets. ENACOMM also provides tools and products to help track fraudsters, identify fraudulent activity across customer interaction channels, and prevent fraud.

Utilizing web, mobile, real-time alerts, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

About REDi

REDi Enterprise Development Inc. is a leading software provider for community financial institutions. The company has more than 130 customers nationwide and prides itself on both exceptional technology and exceptional service. REDi’s product suite includes fraud prevention, enterprise notifications to customers, compliance, and lending solutions. Their risk management software provides automation for key functions throughout the organization while reducing operating risk. Additional information is available at www.4redi.com .

