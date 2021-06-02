VOODOO DOUGHNUT TEAMS UP WITH ALZHEIMER’S FOUNDATION OF AMERICA ON NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY TO SUPPORT FAMILIES AFFECTED BY ALZHEIMER’S AND RELATED DEMENTIAS

Portland, OR, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voodoo Doughnut, known for its handmade, innovative doughnuts and giving back to communities, will celebrate National Doughnut Day through a Giving Partnership with Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). On Friday June 4, Voodoo will feature a customized fan favorite, The Homer Doughnut, for only $1 in store, online and via delivery, and will donate a portion of the proceeds from Homer Doughnut sales to AFA. The $1 Homer will be sold at participating Voodoo Doughnut locations in Portland, Milwaukie and Eugene, OR; Austin and Houston, TX; and Denver, CO.

“In today’s world it is hard to find a family that hasn’t been affected by a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia.” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Founded nearly 20 years ago by a caregiver whose mother lived with Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America seeks to create a resource to all those affected, and we are honored to play a small part in supporting their mission by donating a portion of the proceeds from every Homer Doughnut sold on National Doughnut Day,” continued Schultz.

“The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is extremely grateful to Voodoo Doughnut and its customers for their support and willingness to give back to others,” said Alzheimer’s Foundation of America President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “Their generosity will help fund valuable programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses in their time of need.”

About Voodoo Doughnut Giving:

Voodoo Doughnut has a longtime tradition of serving and supporting its communities through its give back campaigns. Since 2019, Voodoo Doughnut has donated more than $85,000 to nonprofit organizations through its Giving Campaigns.The company plans to open additional stores in 2021 and beyond, helping to increase both funds and awareness for its nonprofit partners.

About Voodoo Doughnut:

For more than 18 years, Voodoo Doughnut has been the leader in creating innovative and unique doughnuts, and are the originators of the now famous Bacon Maple Bar. Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2003, Voodoo Doughnut offers more than 50 flavor options and in 2019, added its first new product, The Cannolo. With focus on the customer experience, employee incentives and giving back to the community through various initiatives, Voodoo Doughnut continues to expand, bringing new stores to neighborhoods across the U.S. To see a list of current Voodoo locations and learn more, visit www.voodoodoughnut.com. We welcome you to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America:

AFA was created to be a resource for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in their time of need. AFA operates a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484), staffed entirely by licensed social workers, which provides support and assistance to callers, as well as connect them with resources in their area, no matter where in the United States they live. The helpline has grown into a seven-day a week service. AFA’s national network of more than 2,000 member organizations serves families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses in each of the fifty states.

To help individuals take a proactive approach to brain health, AFA has a National Memory Screening Program which provides, free, confidential memory screenings at sites across the country. For more info, visit: https://alzfdn.org/about-afas-national-memory-screening-program/.

AFA also works with professional caregivers and dementia-care settings to provide them with additional training and continuing education to elevate the level of care they provide on a daily basis. AFA has trained and educated more than 20,000 individuals through its professional training and community education programs. For more info, visit www.alzfdn.org.

Alzheimer's Foundation of America Mission Statement:

The mission of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure.