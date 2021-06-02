Netrality Now Offers Direct Connection to Google Cloud at 1102 Grand in Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers today announced its interconnected data center at 1102 Grand in Kansas City, MO, will now offer direct connectivity to Google Cloud. This new on-ramp enables higher speeds, lower cost of connectivity relative to traditional IP transit or VPN, and increased performance.



The new direct on-ramp to Google Cloud supports and accelerates digital transformation for Netrality customers. Data-heavy applications can be built, tested and deployed on Google Cloud's highly scalable and reliable infrastructure. Management of critical services is simplified with an easy API integration between Google Cloud and customers’ own infrastructures. Bypassing the public internet through direct connection provides customers significant cost savings for outbound traffic between Google Cloud’s Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and their own on-premise resources.

"We are delighted to give our customers direct connection to Google Cloud at 1102 Grand, one of the most network-rich, core interconnection data centers in the Central Midwest," said Amber Caramella , Chief Revenue Officer of Netrality Data Centers. "With Google Cloud, our customers can extend their infrastructure, expand their business capabilities, and simplify multi-cloud, multi-site network environments.”

The addition of Google Cloud to 1102 Grand comes on the heels of major renovations and infrastructure upgrades to the facility , which boost business and operations by enabling carriers, enterprises, and service providers to interconnect reliably and cost-effectively.

To learn more about connecting at 1102 Grand and Netrality Data Centers, visit https://netrality.com/locations/data-center-kansas-city/ .

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and meet me rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Netrality today has six strategic data centers in five markets: 210 North Tucker and 900 Walnut in St. Louis, 1102 Grand in Kansas City, 1301 Fannin in Houston, 401 North Broad in Philadelphia and 717 South Wells in Chicago.