LaunchPad Café Ltd. Announces Signing of LOI to Combine with Ventana Biotech, Inc. (OTC:VNTA)

DENVER, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchPad Café Ltd. announces that it has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with Ventana Biotech, Inc (OTC:VNTA) pursuant to which VNTA will purchase 100% of LaunchPad’s shares in exchange for shares in VNTA. The closing of the transaction is subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive stock purchase agreement. The parties anticipate closing the transaction in the next 21 days, and immediately thereafter filing recent financial information with OTCMarkets.com before June 30, 2021.



Mr. Stephen Replin, President of LaunchPad Café said, “We are pleased with the opportunity to build our company by combining with VNTA and utilizing the VNTA public platform to expand our financing capabilities. We look forward to an expeditious closing.”

About LaunchPad Café Ltd.

LaunchPad Café, Ltd., a specialty finance Company, makes alternative funding available to entrepreneurs who are starting and growing businesses, and to those who have investment opportunities. In all cases, the two characteristics that are anticipated to be common among most borrowers from LaunchPad are that they are essentially “unbankable,” and the second is that they need to close on their funding quickly. Mr. Replin, CEO of LaunchPad Café Ltd. is the author of the book “Where to Go when The Bank Says No” -www.launchpadcafe.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

