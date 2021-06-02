Nokia and SaskTel deliver high-bandwidth services to Saskatchewan consumer and business customers

SaskTel will deploy Nokia’s XGS-PON technology to provide 1Gb per second+ service to its customers.





2 June 2021

Ottawa, Ontario – Nokia today announced that it is working with SaskTel, the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, to deliver gigabit speed across the province. SaskTel will deploy Nokia’s XGS-PON technology to support high-bandwidth consumer and business applications.

For its consumer subscribers, SaskTel is deploying Nokia’s XGS-PON to its existing and future fiber-served communities, beginning with initial roll-out in Regina and Saskatoon with additional communities to follow. Nokia’s technology will support faster broadband speeds and support SaskTel’s delivery of its maxTV and maxTV Stream video products and its Optimum In-home Wi-Fi service. Residents will be able to easily stream HD video and video conferencing, play multi-player online gaming, and support remote learning and telehealth.

SaskTel currently offers business customers Gigabit services and with the launch of XGS- PON, SaskTel will now be able to offer Gigabit symmetrical services, and in the future, services with beyond Gigabit speeds. Digital transformation through the rise of video conferencing tools, large file sharing and collaboration, and cloud backups has driven the importance for strong upload speeds. XGS-PON will allow SaskTel to continue to evolve broadband services to meet the changing needs of business customers.

SaskTel is deploying Nokia’s XGS-PON on Nokia’s 7360 Optical Line Terminals and XS-250 XGS Optical Network Terminals, providing a smooth upgrade path to SDN and 25G PON.

Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO, said: “We have had a long-standing partnership with Nokia to provide connectivity service to the people in Saskatchewan that began with ADSL copper-based services. Nokia is our trusted partner as we continue to improve our networks to meet the increasing demands of digitalization in businesses and in the home. The Nokia platform we are deploying today gives us a path forward to 25G PON so we can keep pace with how our customers are using our services.”

Jeffrey Maddox, President at Nokia Canada, said: “Bringing ultra-broadband service to every consumer and business, whether in urban centers or remote regions, requires the right mix of technologies. SaskTel has chosen our broad portfolio of fixed network solutions spanning copper, cable, fiber and wireless to bring an exciting and immersive broadband experience to every customer it reaches. Together, we are connecting Canadians and delivering futureproofed speeds that will scale to meet evolving broadband requirements.”

