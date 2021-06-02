NaturalShrimp, Inc. Texas and Iowa Shrimp Production Update

-- Video Details Texas Operations --

Dallas, Texas, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), continues to stock shrimp in both the Texas and the Iowa production facilities in preparation for regular weekly production.

NaturalShrimp Iowa includes three separate facilities located in the cities of Webster City, Blairsburg, and Buckeye. The Company has installed its patented filtration technology in a portion of the Blairsburg facility to serve as a nursery and in a portion of the Webster City facility to serve as a grow-out and harvest facility. The Company stocked the first batch of postlarvae (PL) shrimp at the nursery in Blairsburg on March 24, 2021. The smaller nursery tanks provide a more controlled environment for acclimating the initial PL shrimp to the facility’s water temperature and salinity while still providing enough volume for the smaller shrimp to grow for later transfer to the larger grow-out tanks located in Webster City.

The first batch of shrimp stocked at a new facility is mainly used to verify proper operation of the system prior to regular stocking. The system performed as expected and the Company successfully transferred the shrimp to the Webster City grow-out facility on May 18th and May 19th with virtually no visible mortality caused by the transfer.

The Company continues to stock PL shrimp in the La Coste, Texas facility on a regular basis and plans to begin full weekly production with sales by the 4th quarter of 2021. The following link shows a video taken on May 22, 2021 at the La Coste, Texas facility:

https://youtu.be/OO14bSoERtg

The above video takes you on a tour of the La Coste, Texas production facility where you will get a view of shrimp seen through one of the grow-out tank windows. The video also attempts to answer some NaturalShrimp shareholder questions.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.