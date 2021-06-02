Ripple Street Unveils New Architecture and Design Platform Updates

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple Street, the leading peer-to-peer marketing platform that matches brands with their ideal consumers, today released a new platform that gives community members enhanced visibility into House Party and Chatterbox programs with top brands. On the heels of its recent feature story in Adweek, the company is rapidly expanding the new platform’s capabilities to deepen value for both our community members and brand partners.



“We’re seeing seismic shifts in the industry towards more experience-based activations, and I’m a big believer that technology can help accelerate and scale disruption,” said Mike Leo, Ripple Street’s CEO. “This new platform marks the beginning of our journey to creating the best digital sampling experiences between brands and their fans. I’m so proud of how our R&D team has been able to build a technology platform that reflects who we are and skates to where the puck is going.”

In today’s release, the new platform’s key features enhance how brand partners’ enthusiastic fans experience product sampling programs:

Reimagined desktop and mobile web interface invites users to familiar experiences found in leading consumer applications. The new thumbnail gallery approach to content allows members easy navigation to their next great product experience, by providing user-friendly, action-oriented information in an organized way.





The new thumbnail gallery approach to content allows members easy navigation to their next great product experience, by providing user-friendly, action-oriented information in an organized way. Updated Discover page gives users quick access to brands’ most relevant product experiences. Users can now preview upcoming events before they are launched, see which events that they can apply to now, and view current and past events. With the platform’s new Preview Card feature, when users hover over events they can also easily like and share events with their friends and family on Facebook and Twitter.





Users can now preview upcoming events before they are launched, see which events that they can apply to now, and view current and past events. With the platform’s new Preview Card feature, when users hover over events they can also easily like and share events with their friends and family on Facebook and Twitter. Enhanced Event pages give brand marketers exclusive opportunities to feature their unique products, messages, and promotions . Brands now have expanded capabilities to engage their fans and share brand/product information and offers.





. Brands now have expanded capabilities to engage their fans and share brand/product information and offers. New Microservices architecture foundation enables faster platform development and innovation. The modernized platform allows quicker implementation of new features that will not only drive better user experiences but also expand brands’ ability to create unique digital product sampling programs.



To experience the new platform, visit https://www.ripplestreet.com/ and register or sign in. Contact sales@ripplestreet.com to learn more about digital in-home sampling opportunities that generate product awareness, trials, and sales.

About Ripple Street

Ripple Street is a peer-to-peer marketing platform matching brands with their ideal consumers to forge authentic connections and promote long-term brand growth. By delivering product-driven experiences at home, Ripple Street gives qualified consumers the chance to try desirable products with their friends and family at memorable events. A rigorous targeting, vetting, and matching process creates a unique consumer journey that enables brands to generate product awareness, trials, and sales from their ideal consumers. Mondelez International, Molson Coors, and JMSmucker trust Ripple Street to drive online and in-store retail trips, user-generated content, and product reviews through authentic shared product experiences. For more information, visit www.about.ripplestreet.com.

Contact

press@ripplestreet.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e547929-42bd-4268-81ab-b82eee34b310

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3349ca6-f302-40ea-86db-53dc57f3ad89