Burlington Raised More Than $2 Million from its Customers for UNCF to Help Students Achieve Their Dreams of Higher Education

Washington, D.C., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization, announced that Burlington Stores, the national discount retailer delivering amazing value to customers every time they shop, raised more than $2 million for students of color to further their education. Funds raised will provide scholarships for students in financial need to attend colleges nationwide and support UNCF’s 37-member Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This donation was made possible by the generous contributions from customers at more than 760 Burlington store locations nationwide, and underscores Burlington’s continued commitment to inclusion, diversity and equality.

Each year, UNCF has helped increase the number of students of color attending college by distributing approximately $100 million in scholarships to students each year. According to UNCF statistics, 68 percent of all UNCF HBCU undergraduate students came from families whose income was low enough that they received Pell Grants, the federal government’s principal low-income student aid program, compared to 38 percent of their non-HBCU peers. The funds raised by Burlington customers will help students take the next step in their educational journey and attend college – opening doors to a brighter future.

“At Burlington, we’re proud to have partnered with UNCF to create future diverse leaders and appreciate the generosity of our customers and associates in helping to make promising students’ dreams of going to college a reality,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We value and leverage the knowledge, skills, and attributes of our diverse workforce, which allows us to be responsive to the needs of our diverse customers and communities that we serve.”

“The funding we’ve received from Burlington customers has been tremendous and will make a significant impact on the lives of talented, deserving students of color nationwide,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF's president and CEO. “Through partnerships such as this one, we’re able to further our mission of supporting students’ growth and development while addressing racial inequalities in education.”

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 784 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit Burlington.com

ABOUT UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

###

Attachment