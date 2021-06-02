GoodData Brings Enterprise-Grade Analytics to the 21st Century with Launch of GoodData.CN Production Editions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData , the leader in Data as a Service analytics infrastructure, today launched the Production Editions of its new platform, GoodData Cloud Native (GoodData.CN). Building on the release of its Community Edition for developers, GoodData.CN Production is the first solution that gives customers robust enterprise-grade analytics delivered as a microservices-based analytics stack. GoodData.CN Production includes three plan options: Free, for simple production deployments; Growth, for self-service analytics; and Enterprise, for large production deployments with enhanced features.



Unlike other core business applications, business analytics has remained siloed as a personal productivity tool incompatible with the rest of the organization. Until now, there’s been little market pressure for BI to adapt to modern devops tooling and best practices like CI/CD, DataOps, GitOps and others. With GoodData.CN Production, GoodData has built a scalable, cloud-based platform that brings analytics into the modern era.

"Legacy data architecture continues to hold countless enterprises back from achieving analytics at scale and delivering business value. With the Production Editions of GoodData.CN, we finally have the ability to architect a new, modern future for analytics," said GoodData CEO and Founder Roman Stanek. "It's the first solution of its kind to leverage the best practices for modern IT, while plugging into your existing infrastructure for quick deployment and scale."

GoodData’s vision for Data as a Service is to replace underutilized, disparate, and expensive desktop BI tools with a unified source of metrics and insights. With GoodData.CN Production, enterprises can provide scalable, real-time data to everyone within an organization — and their customers. The platform’s flexibility allows different user groups to build custom metrics while maintaining data integrity and consistency; it also provides adaptability for data infrastructure as needs evolve.

“Over the past decade, the technology marketplace as a whole has steadily marched toward an API-led economy where all application services can be consumed flexibly”, said Bradley Simmin, Chief Analyst at Omdia. “With this release, GoodData is well-positioned to help customers shrug off the older, table- and dashboard-oriented worldview and instead embrace the API-economy for data-driven insight.”

The new release of GoodData.CN Production uses cutting-edge technology to enable automated enterprise-grade analytics:

Cutting-edge, modern infrastructure as code : GoodData.CN Production allows users to deploy analytics using modern frameworks that they already trust — including Docker, Kubernetes, React, Helm, and more.

: GoodData.CN Production allows users to deploy analytics using modern frameworks that they already trust — including Docker, Kubernetes, React, Helm, and more. Non-Proprietary, API-first : This non-proprietary, API-first build delivers a single enterprise-wide source of metrics and insights through a headless BI engine.

: This non-proprietary, API-first build delivers a single enterprise-wide source of metrics and insights through a headless BI engine. Cloud-based, scalable: Direct queries in cloud-data warehouses deliver real-time insights and seat-based pricing means businesses can scale analytics across their organization.



To learn more about GoodData.CN Production, visit us at https://www.gooddata.com/developers/cloud-native/ .

About GoodData

At GoodData , we believe that traditional data tools are no longer enough. Our Data as a Service (DaaS) infrastructure is the future of analytics: real-time, open, secure, and scalable. GoodData’s leading cloud-native platform gives our customers the flexibility to build and scale any of their data use cases; from self-service and embeddable analytics, to machine learning and IoT.

GoodData’s robust dashboards, custom insights, and unmatched governance options have helped over 140,000 of the world’s top businesses deliver on their analytics goals. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn .