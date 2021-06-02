Qlik and Fortune Detail Historical Financial Impact of Global Crises With “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune 500” Data Analytics Site

PHILADELPHIA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today debuted “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune 500” interactive data analytics site in partnership with Fortune, timed with the publication of the 2021 Fortune 500 list. In its second year as the official analytics partner of the Fortune 500, Qlik is delivering a unique data visualization experience that builds on the inaugural data-driven exploration of the Fortune 500, providing a journey through the crises that have shaped the Fortune 500 over the years, especially the recent COVID-19 crisis. Qlik and Fortune will also deliver a similar experience for the Fortune Global 500 later this year.



“The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune 500 is a unique window into the state of the financial world and markets,” said Rick Jackson, CMO of Qlik. “Expanding the scope of our initial visual exploration, Qlik’s unique analytics platform is bringing to life the data behind the story of how crises have impacted markets and sectors throughout recent history.”

Similar to last year, the site details the revenue and performance of the sectors and industries that shape the 2021 Fortune 500, while showcasing the impact of various crises on market performance, including:

Starting with 1971, visitors will walk through “A Lifetime of Crises,” an exploration of how various global crises have impacted the profits of the Fortune 500.

The detailed interactive exploration will show the impact of different unique crises, including the 1970’s Oil Price Shock and Stagflation, the early 2000’s DotCom Bubble, the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis and this past year’s COVID-19 pandemic.

The site will then enable visitors to compare the relative impact of different crises, for example visualizing the impact of the DotCom Bubble vs. the 2008-09 Financial Crisis.

Visitors will then be able to explore the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the profits of various sectors of the Fortune 500.

Finally, visitors can explore a deeper dive case study window into the changing landscape of the energy sector and petroleum refining industry from 2011 to 2021.



“Fortune is pleased to partner with Qlik once more to provide our readers with modern data visualizations showcasing the rich history of the Fortune 500,” said Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune. “These data visualizations tell the story of how global events have impacted market leaders’ standings on the list, and offer a striking look at how the recent pandemic has shaped America’s largest companies.”

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2021 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.