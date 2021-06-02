Xome® Xpert Seller Launches to Provide Mortgage Servicers with a Tool to Empower Borrowers with Additional Home Sale Options

New program offers homeowners access to Xome’s online auction marketplace to sell their home in a transparent and competitive manner

DALLAS, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xome®, the leading end-to-end provider of real estate services, today introduced its Xome Xpert Seller Program, which provides options for borrowers affected by the pandemic and unable to reinstate their mortgage. Through this program, servicers can connect their borrowers with real estate professionals and guide them through the marketing and sales process of their home, leveraging Xome’s auction platform. Additionally, the program offers homeowners the opportunity to take advantage of cost savings while ensuring a smooth transition throughout the process.

Today, roughly 2.1 million homeowners are currently enrolled in forbearance and are at risk of foreclosure due to the economic impact brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. As forbearance periods expire and servicers prepare for the impact of defaulted loans, Xome’s Xpert Seller Program gives servicers a way to help homeowners and provide the necessary resources, including access to Xome’s online auction marketplace, to navigate the process of selling their home.

“For homeowners coming to the end of their forbearance plan who know they won’t be able to make payments, we want them to know that they have options and that they can control what comes next,” said Mike Rawls, CEO of Xome. “We’ve made it our job to work with servicers to provide homeowners with alternative solutions, to offer them the opportunity to sell their home and hopefully retain their equity. Our mission is to empower them with the options and resources they need to navigate this challenging time.”

While Xpert Seller benefits homeowners who choose to participate, it also benefits buyers, mortgage servicers, real estate agents as well as the surrounding communities. For buyers, the program increases housing supply where there has been a shortage in the marketplace while enabling mortgage servicers to more effectively and proactively manage credit loss. Pre-foreclosure sales also benefit neighborhoods by limiting the number of vacant properties, which can bring down surrounding home values.

Resources available with Xpert Seller by Xome include:

Access to Xome.com, a leading online real estate and auction marketplace

An MLS Portfolio Search/Match Analysis

National real estate agent network and oversight

Borrower outreach programs to right party contact (borrowers must provide express authorization prior to first Xome outreach)

Occupancy verification

Property inspection & valuation

Timeline management (specifically, HUD’s Pre-Foreclosure Sale program)

Borrower contact best practices (scripted communication with homeowners who have chosen to opt into the program by trained and experienced professionals)

Mobile CRM application between Xome and Xome agent panel



About Xome

Xome Holdings LLC is a real estate solutions provider serving mortgage servicers, originators, real estate professionals, financial institutions, and home buyers and sellers. Xome offers asset management, property disposition, title, close, valuation, and field services through an integrated, technology-driven platform. Based in the Dallas area, Xome is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP). For more information, please visit www.xomesolutions.com.