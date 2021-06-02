Two Exclusive Pieces of Floyd Mayweather’s Legacy to be Auctioned During NFT BAZL

Miami, FL, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr, widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, will have two exclusive pieces auctioned at NFT BAZL, a first-of-its-kind physical NFT Gallery hosted by Elitium and GDA Capital. The event, held at the auspicious Temple House in South Beach Miami, will be livestreamed in Decentraland, granting fans the world over an opportunity to be a part of the Mayweather Legacy.

“Headlines” is a visual representation of Mayweather’s illustrious career, featuring a rotating 3D head bust of the 50-0 boxing legend and cultural icon. The piece features landmark events throughout the champion’s career, marqueed across the surface of the rendering. This one-of-one NFT was designed by world-renowned artist OYLE and produced by BEYOND. Bidding on “Headlines” will take place within Elitium’s NFT Marketplace, and will be available to event patrons as well as the global community.

The second NFT available for auction will grant the holder access to a pair of boxing gloves to be signed by Mayweather himself at the Bitcoin Conference on June 4 at 1pm. This unique opportunity to obtain a physical piece of Mayweather memorabilia as well as a meet-and-greet will only be available to event patrons.

Of the NFT proceeds, 10% will be donated to the Elika Hope Foundation of Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The donation will be taken from the compensation received by event hosts GDA Capital and Elitium as part of this collaboration.

The Elikia Hope Foundation is an international organization founded by Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Foundation’s mission is to support impactful projects focused on fostering peace and promoting a more equitable distribution of wealth and prosperity, all the while maintaining sustainability as a core value.

NFT BAZL has attracted an illustrious guest list, featuring Queen Diambi and other royals, as well as over 300 guests consisting of art buyers, famous crypto investors, hedge funds managers, and famous celebrities. With NFT BAZL, GDA Capital and Elitium seek to set a new standard for art innovation, with the event’s 300 tickets selling out well in advance. However, staying true to the spirit of decentralization and open networks, the rest of the world will be able to observe and participate through the Decentraland livestream.

About Elitium

Elitium helps investors access digital assets via a trusted, compliant, and secure wealth management platform. It focuses on ease-of-use with low barriers to entry to help lead the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to mass adoption. For more information visit www.elitium.io.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is the capital markets arm of the GDA Group, one of the most established blockchain firms in North America. It provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. For more information visit www.gda.capital.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Editorial merit of this content is subject to news publisher and its downstream partners. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.









Attachment