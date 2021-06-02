Progress Honored with 9th 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Exclusive rating recognizes Progress Accelerate as a state-of-the-art partner program



BEDFORD, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced it has received a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This is Progress’ ninth 5-star rating and 12th year in the guide.

This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best programs, going above and beyond in their commitment to their partner communities.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up with and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The Progress® Accelerate™ Partner Program provides a robust set of tools and resources to ensure Progress partners get all the support they need to succeed. It consists of three distinct levels—Titanium, Gold and Silver—along with six specialties, and offers a wide range of benefits including marketing tools and programs, training and enablement, sales account management and incentive programs.

Each year, CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

"We are honored to be included on this prestigious list of companies with stellar partner programs,” said Gary Quinn, SVP, Core Field Operations, Progress. “The Progress partner ecosystem nurtures tens of thousands of businesses and millions of users around the globe and is vital to our ongoing global growth strategy. We’ve recognized the importance of our partners by creating a program that makes it easier for them to grow, compete and win.”

Progress’ partner program, leadership and technology have previously been recognized by CRN’s Mobility 100, Channel Chiefs, Women of the Channel, Tech Innovators and Partner Program Guides. The 2021 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about the Progress Accelerate Partner Program, visit https://www.progress.com/partners.

