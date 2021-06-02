Nuvei Secures Scheme Licenses to Process UK Payments Post-Brexit

MONTREAL and CYPRUS, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today that its wholly owned FCA regulated subsidiary has secured the scheme licenses to continue acquiring and processing Mastercard and Visa payments for merchants based in the United Kingdom (UK) beyond the expiry of the FCA Temporary Permissions Regime.



Coming at a crucial time in the eCommerce boom and the impending expiration of the FCA Temporary Permissions Regime, merchants in the UK can continue leveraging Nuvei’s full suite of products and solutions to process payments, with approved licenses.

“For UK merchants seeking a locally regulated payments partner, approved licenses will be critical," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “As a truly global fintech provider, we continue to support local businesses as they navigate and grow in this surging eCommerce market. Looking ahead to a post-Brexit economy, we remain committed as ever to providing the most innovative payment solutions and best service available to merchants in the UK and around the world.”

