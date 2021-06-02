TruEra Launches TruEra Monitoring: the First Highly Accurate and Actionable Solution for Monitoring and Debugging AI and Machine Learning Models in Production

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruEra , which provides the first suite of AI Quality solutions for AI explainability and model quality, today launched a new offering: TruEra Monitoring, the first highly accurate and actionable solution for monitoring and debugging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models in production.



“We heard clearly from our customers that what they really needed was a solution that goes beyond basic machine learning performance,” said Shayak Sen, CTO, TruEra. “TruEra Monitoring is based on our powerful AI Quality Platform, featuring world class AI explainability and model quality analytics. This means that TruEra Monitoring not only quickly identifies and alerts you to emerging issues but also accurately pinpoints the cause of those issues, so that data scientists can quickly debug models and get them back to high performance. It’s a game changer for data science teams, who are tired of wild goose chases.”

Until now, data science and ML Ops teams have had too many blindspots when it comes to understanding how models are performing in production. Existing monitoring tools are imprecise and limited. There are too many false alarms and it’s hard to take targeted action. When teams can’t quickly find the root causes of problems, like drift or quality degradation, effective debugging is impossible, negatively impacting business outcomes and damaging consumer trust in AI.

TruEra Monitoring helps organizations easily track and troubleshoot ML model performance. With enterprise-class explainability and model quality analytics, TruEra Monitoring goes beyond basic observability solutions by enabling faster root cause analysis and action. This saves ML ops and data science teams time, improves governance, and provides a more effective feedback loop to improve models and business outcomes.

“Effective monitoring of machine learning is one of the major missing pieces of IT management,” said Matthew Bennett, CIO, North America, HarperCollins Publishers, one of the first companies to deploy TruEra Monitoring. “We are excited about a solution that goes beyond current ad hoc tools and allows us to not only quickly and effectively identify emerging issues, but also debug and resolve them.”

TruEra Monitoring helps data science and ML ops teams understand:

- How is my model performing? How has that performance been changing? - Are there any emerging issues? And what is their real cause? - Is my model still within compliance requirements? - Is my model displaying any indications of bias? And what’s driving it?

“While most organizations that leverage ML models understand the importance of testing for model quality prior to deployment, they lack a way to effectively monitor performance of those models once deployed,” said Will Uppington, co-founder and CEO of TruEra. “TruEra Monitoring is designed to provide the broadest and deepest view into model performance, with fast, precise debugging. It’s also very easy to deploy and scale, so it fits easily into existing data science environments and workflows.”



TruEra, which launched in August 2020, has already made a significant impact in the AI space. The TruEra platform is already deployed at and delivering value to a number of Fortune 100 customers, including global bank Standard Chartered. In December 2020, TruEra announced a $12M funding round to help accelerate the go-to-market of its AI Quality solutions. In March 2021, the company was named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for AI.

To learn more about TruEra or schedule a demo, visit https://truera.com/ .

About TruEra

TruEra provides the first suite of AI Quality solutions that help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve and monitor model quality, and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, the TruEra platform helps eliminate the black box surrounding widely used AI and ML technologies. This visibility leads to higher quality, explainable models that sustainably achieve measurable business results, address unfair bias, and ensure governance and compliance. To learn more, visit https://truera.com/ .

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3e2b695-cc8d-457f-a19d-93c2fbbbbee6