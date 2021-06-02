Parallels Device Management 9: Expanded Apple Device Management Capabilities with Fast & Powerful Zero-touch Deployment

Helping businesses respond to the challenges of work-from-home and the threat of recent ransomware attacks, Parallels Device Management 9 empowers IT admins to manage and secure their company's Apple devices and Windows PCs directly in Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager.



BELLEVUE, Wash., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today announced the launch of Parallels® Device Management 9 (parallels.com/device-management). Formerly known as Parallels® Mac Management for Microsoft SCCM, this powerful plugin brings Mac management features to Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM). The new Parallels Device Management 9 now enables fast and flexible zero-touch deployment for iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, making it possible for admins to manage them all under the single pane of glass, and for users to get them ready in minutes, instead of hours.

“With remote workforces now the norm, device management has become significantly more complex for IT managers supporting mixed environments,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support at Parallels. “Parallels Device Management 9 addresses this challenge head on by delivering a plug-in that makes it dramatically easier for admins to manage a diversified device set in their organizations, securely and remotely. Plus, with recent ransomware attacks necessitating secure infrastructures across all enrolled devices, this level of control has never been more vital.”

Improved Apple Device Enrollment

Parallels Device Management 9 leverages Apple’s Device Enrollment Program (DEP) to equip IT admins with the ability to enroll Apple mobile devices to MECM and configure them through a completely remote, zero-touch process. IT managers can remotely configure the local management account as well as specify the type of local user account on Mac computers and Apple mobile devices during DEP enrollment. In addition, admins can now restrict the local user account, strengthening the security of any enrolled device.

Advanced Configuration Management

The latest update to Parallels Device Management 9 comes with the iMazing Profile Editor integrated into the Configuration Manager console. With the editor already integrated into MECM, admins can now easily create or modify Configuration Profiles for all Apple devices without switching to a third-party editor. Simplifying the routine of device configuration and enforcing compliance for Apple devices, profiles can now be installed automatically during DEP enrollment.

Expanded Support for VPP Applications

Organizations who purchase iOS and/or iPadOS applications in bulk through Apple’s Volume Purchase Program (VPP) can now use Parallels Device Management to deploy VPP apps straight to their users’ enrolled Apple mobile devices. Once deployed, those same apps can be monitored and managed from MECM, streamlining mobile app deployment and providing centralized app administration to dramatically improve IT staff productivity and overall user experience.

Availability and Pricing

Parallels Device Management 9 is available today with pricing starting at US$45 annually per Mac and US$15 per iPhone/iPad. Information about the latest release is available at parallels.com/device-management. We will cover all new features of Parallels Device Management 9 in our upcoming webinar on June 16th at 8AM PDT – Register now for free!

Additionally, Parallels® Desktop for Mac Business Edition (parallels.com/business), the simplest and most secure way to provide Windows applications to employees with Mac computers, can be added to Parallels Device Management.

Stay connected with Parallels and our online communities: Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/parallelsinc, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/ParallelsMacMgt and visit our blog at parallels.com/blogs/manage-mac.

