Additional general assembly

Additional General meeting of Øresund Bridge Consortium I/S

According to the Consortium Agreement § 7 paragraph 3 we hereby invite the partners to the additional General Meeting on



Thursday 18 June 2021

Agenda is as follows:

1. Choice of conductor, as well as the election of the rapporteur and the submission of the list of voters.

2. Election of Board members. It is hereby proposed to elect Mr. Jørn Tolstrup Rohde as new vice chairman of the board. It is also proposed to elect Ms. Lene Lange as new board member.

It is proposed to hold the general meeting per capsulam.

