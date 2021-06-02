IMAC Holdings to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 8, 2021

Brentwood, Tenn., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Ervin will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.



Mr. Ervin will deliver his corporate presentation on June 8 at 11:00am ET, Track 3.

Investors can register to watch the presentation he r e .

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact assistant@ldmicro.com.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life-science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages more than 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com.

IMAC Press Contact:

Laura Fristoe

lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investor Relations:

Bret Shapiro

(516) 222-2560

brets@coreir.com