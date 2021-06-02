Gallaher Edge Experiences Double Digit Growth; Hires Former NASA Psychologist to Lead Firm’s Division Focused on Mothers in the Workforce

ORLANDO, Fla., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallaher Edge , a management consulting firm that applies the science of human behavior to create transformational change in businesses, today announces it has seen an increase of 23% in its business, as more companies focus on building healthy workplace cultures where employees feel valued and accepted. The management consulting firm also hired Dr. Stephanie Lopez, an organizational psychologist specializing in women in the workforce and the struggles they face balancing motherhood and their careers.



Dr. Lopez is the director of The BRAVE Method and runs a division within Gallaher Edge geared toward guiding mothers through the self-discovery process to get past negative patterns holding them back, including mom guilt, people-pleasing, anxiety and impatience. Ultimately, she aims to help mothers identify the root cause of their insecurities to overcome them.

“With the increase in business over the last year, it became clear it was time to hire another coach and expand our services within a population that has seen significant challenges this past year – working moms,” said Dr. Laura Gallaher, founder and CEO of Gallaher Edge. “Dr. Lopez provides Gallaher Edge with the experience needed to effectively advise, empower and speak to the nuances within this group as we all navigate the future of the workplace.”

Dr. Lopez also brings more than 10 years of experience in organizational psychology to the team. She is a licensed Human Element Practitioner, an empirically-based program developed by a psychologist to dramatically improve the quality and effectiveness of human relationships.

“I look forward to spearheading the new division and the opportunity to continue to follow my passion of working with high-achieving women and guiding them to become their best selves,” said Dr. Lopez. “Mothers in particular can easily end up in a cycle of negative patterns – like feeling the need to please everyone – which ultimately holds them back from their full potential. These patterns, however, have tangible solutions that we will help identify and achieve through Gallaher Edge’s core values.”

Dr. Lopez’s passions lie in leadership development and team cohesion. She specifically helps leaders become more authentic and self-aware, enabling greater resilience, stamina and flexibility in the face of demanding and difficult leadership challenges. Previously, Dr. Lopez served for eight years as an organizational development advisor and coach at NASA.

In addition to team growth, Gallaher Edge also saw a 1045% increase in its Insider Edge program, an online platform that offers easily digestible advice to business leaders as they tackle the common issues plaguing businesses across all industries, including the effects of COVID-19 and the impact of racism in the workplace.

To learn more about the custom culture programs offered by Gallaher Edge, visit gallaheredge.com.

About Gallaher Edge

Gallaher Edge is a management consulting firm that creates transformational change in businesses through meaningful and impactful human experiences. The team applies the science of human behavior to an organization to create highly effective cultures. Gallaher Edge helps C-suite teams successfully take their company to the next level and does so through personalized experiences to evolve teams from the inside out, growing their capacity to lead and succeed.

Media Contact

Lisa Rienhardt

Uproar PR for Gallaher Edge

lrienhardt@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233