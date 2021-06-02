Bassist and Producer Al Carty Leverages ClearOne Aura® Home Office Solution to Adapt to a Changing Music Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before the world went into periodic lockdowns and work-from-home grew from a curiosity to a standard operating procedure, many people didn’t put a lot of thought into the quality of the cameras and microphones they use to present themselves digitally. For touring musician, producer and recording artist Al Carty, it became clear as the Covid-19 virus continued to wreak havoc on daily life that we may be experiencing a permanent revolution in the way we communicate and work.



“Covid has been a great accelerator for many current tech transitions,” Carty said, “and artists, musicians, and really anyone who wants to be prepared to tackle new opportunities in 2021 needs to consider their digital capabilities. Most of us had gotten used to built in microphones and cameras being mediocre, but some content creators, especially video creators, had begun investing in higher quality cameras, microphones and lighting systems. Every gig you do is an interview for the next gig, and first impressions are as important as ever. Today, part of that equation is using cameras and microphones that you trust to present you clearly and provide superior ability to collaborate and produce digital content.”

Realizing this new fact of professional occupations, Carty reached out to industry contacts and eventually learned about the ClearOne Aura camera and microphone systems that leverage cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence to provide stellar quality and special functions. Soon after, Carty became the proud owner of a ClearOne Aura Versa 150 system, which includes a powerful UNITE® 150 PTZ 1080p camera with a 12x zoom and a CHAT® 150 speakerphone, along with an additional ClearOne UNITE 50 4K camera to enable dual angles and more creative options.

ClearOne Aura offers a comprehensive range of Good, Better, Best packages of enterprise quality audio, video, audio-video home office solutions options and a free COLLABORATE® Space lifetime subscription, the award-winning video collaboration app that natively supports dual cameras for each user.

“Gear is important to me, and even though my home studio sports a minimalist setup, it’s crucial to not minimize the importance of each piece of equipment I own,” he said. “Every component plays a role, and it all has to work together to produce the sound I want, to project the image I want, to allow me to practice my craft and collaborate with other professionals remotely. With dual cameras my creativity capabilities are exponentially greater, and having a remote control to pan, tilt and zoom the UNITE 150 gives me real-time control to help create videos.”

Carty noted that some of his colleagues and friends in the industry already offer lessons or participate in other virtual projects, and he has even cut tracks in hotel rooms in the past. In the future, he plans to travel with the UNITE 50 4K camera and CHAT 150 speakerphone.

“On top of the advanced functions and ultra-high-quality audio and video, I love that the ClearOne Aura gear I have is compact enough to throw in my laptop bag and take on the road,” he added. “For mobile recorders, performers and anyone who wants professional-level collaboration they can take with them, these solutions are hard to beat.”

Carty’s opportunities for remote projects grew in 2020, and virtual collaborations are likely a permanent new avenue for musicians to create and share their art and passions with fans and colleagues. As the industry continues to evolve, direct fan contact grows in popularity, and performers look to capitalize on new opportunities, ClearOne’s industry-leading Aura solutions will be there to provide the best video and audio processing available.

