HUMBL Announces Strategic Collaboration with Athletes First

San Diego, California, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today it has retained Athletes First as a strategic consultant to focus on the development of new business verticals in such areas as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital media and ticketing.



Athletes First is a leading sports agency with a multi-decade history of representing top NFL players, coaches, executives and broadcasters. The Athletes First client roster includes hundreds of NFL players such as Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Ramsey, Sterling Shepard, Derwin James, Chase Claypool, and Justin Fields, along with retired stars such as Hall of Famers Steve Young and John Lynch, and over 100 NFL and NCAA coaches.

Athletes First will support HUMBL in delivering elite, white-glove service for a select group of A-list sports and entertainment talent, with an initial focus on creating highly-curated NFT galleries alongside Emmy-nominated creative house Goat Farm Media. Athletes First will also provide HUMBL with introductions in the ticketing industry, marketing and promotional support, and access to Athletes First’s digital content library.

“Partnering with Athletes First will open tremendous opportunities for HUMBL both with current and retired NFL players and other athletes and entertainers, but also across a spectrum of mobile payments, blockchain tokenization (NFTs), athlete contracts and ticketing in sports and entertainment,” said Brian Foote, HUMBL’s CEO. “We are thrilled to work with Athletes First creating NFTs, and providing unique opportunities to their top-flight roster of talent,” Foote continued.

Athletes First has established itself as a premier sports agency by providing a full-service client experience. “Athletes First prides ourselves on being at the forefront of technological innovations to benefit our clients, as evidenced by our creation of Goat Farm Media years ago,” said David Dunn, Co-Founder of Athletes First. “We are excited to work closely with Brian and his creative team at HUMBL to provide our clients and others with these new, exciting NFT opportunities.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform for mobile payments, ticketing and digital assets.

Athletes First

Athletes First is a premier full-service sports agency, boasting a client roster of over 400 athletes, coaches, broadcasters, front office personnel, and brands. In addition to ground-breaking work on contract negotiations, marketing, and career management, Athletes First is actively involved in helping to give back to the community through its annual Athletes First Classic charity event. The firm was founded in 2001 in Orange County, California and has since expanded to offices in various other states.

