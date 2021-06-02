AVCtechnologies Named to the CRN® 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

Computex, an AVCtechnologies brand, listed as a top revenue leading IT channel partner in North America for the ninth consecutive year

ATLANTA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc . (NASDAQ: AVCT) (AVCtechnologies), the leading cloud communications and IT service provider, announced today that AVCtechnologies’ brand, Computex Technology Solutions (“Computex”), has been named to the CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , top 500 solution providers list for the ninth consecutive year.

Released annually, the list ranks the top integrators, service providers and IT consultants in North America by services revenue. The organizations in this year’s Solution Provider 500 list represent a remarkable combined annual revenue of more than $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence they have on the IT industry today.

“We’re proud to be included in this prestigious list of leading IT channel partners for the ninth consecutive year,” said Dr. Louis Hutchinson, Chief Growth Officer at AVCtechnologies. “Our longevity on CRN’s ranking is a testament to our team’s dedication to customer service and the diverse and robust solutions and capabilities offered by AVCtechnologies. We look forward to continuing to transform and adapt to the changing needs within the industry and identifying new ways to best serve our customers.”

A part of AVCtechnologies, Computex offers flexible, reliable services that enable enterprise customers to navigate the changing cybersecurity ecosystem. Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous amount of technologies, services, support and expertise to help them meet today’s IT challenges. The AVCtechnologies team provides that support as well as around the clock customer service. It prioritizes the customer experience as a means to establish long standing relationships.

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today’s best-of-breed IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel.”

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (“AVCT”; NASDAQ: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com

About Computex Technology Solutions

Computex Technology Solutions, an AVCtechnologies company, is an award-winning solutions provider that enables its clients to grow, differentiate and evolve their business via innovative and proven technology. Computex combines over 30 years of hands-on experience with unparalleled processes to deliver enterprise networking, cloud, and cybersecurity data center solutions, as well as managed services, to meet customers’ unique IT, business, and budgetary goals. To learn more, please visit: https://computex.net/ or call 888-335-2789.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

