Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces OTC Ticker Symbol Change to “CHALF”

PORTLAND, Ore., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, is pleased to announce a change in the Company's stock symbol trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”). Effective June 3, 2021, the Company's common shares will trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "CHALF". The previous trading symbol was "GLDFF".



About Chalice Brands Ltd, formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Chalice operates nationally through Fifth and Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Chalice Brands Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@chalicebrandsltd.com

