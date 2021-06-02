Sir the Baptist Releases Stirring New Video for ‘Jesus in the Ghetto’

Watch the ‘Jesus in the Ghetto’ video here .



NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hip-hop chaplain Sir the Baptist has teamed up with Gaither Music Group for the release of the hotly-anticipated video for his latest single, “Jesus in the Ghetto.” Together with R&B icon Anthony Hamilton, the song tells a story that reimagines Jesus, painting a picture of him in which everyday people can see their own lives, questions, and struggles.

“Tell me, is there room for Jesus in the ghetto?” sings Hamilton, standing against sunlit panels of stained glass in a church. As the cameras take us out of the church and into the neighborhood, Sir does the same for Jesus — plucking the Son of God out of the pages of the Bible and framing him as someone who dealt with the same poverty, pain, and persecution from authority that so many people face today.

“Jesus wasn’t rich,” said Sir. “You can leave your mark on the world without money. Follow the call on your life. Be like Jesus and die fulfilled.”

“Sir the Baptist is a great writer, great visionary, a great brother. He made us all feel comfortable. The studio was amazing; it had a great feeling,” said Hamilton of working on the project. “This song is necessary and I’m glad I was able to be a part of it. When it comes out, go get it. Get it for your grandma, your granddaddy, your aunts and uncles. It’s time to praise again and pray hard. Bump it harder.”

The video release comes just ahead of Sir’s performance at the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards on June 7th. Sir will be performing his hit song “Deliver Me,” which won the Most Performed Gospel Song category in 2020.

For media inquiries please contact:

Donny Evans

The Press House

donny@thepresshouse.com

thepresshouse.com

••• Follow Sir The Baptist •••

www.tymple.com/thebaptist

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8eec8b36-cd38-4f5e-b103-a7a1b0744544