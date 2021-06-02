Masterbrews NFT Public Sale Launches June 2nd

Douglas, Isle of Man, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) After a successful presale, which saw the purchase of 57 NFTs for a total of 30 ETH including 2 premium-tier NFTs moving for 7 ETH each, the MasterBrews main sale goes live on June 2nd beginning at 7PM EDT.

Up for sale are limited quantities of three tiers of exclusive cards (NFTs): Master Brewer (7 ETH+), Distributor (1.5 ETH+), and Consumer (0.15 ETH+).

Card Benefits:



Not only does each card come with an exclusive art piece from one of the 90 artists MasterBrews has partnered with, which includes the likes of comic book legend Mark McKenna and electronic chart topper PLS&TY, cardholders will also receive the following benefits:

Franchise / Distribution Fees

Receive a % of all sales from the tier below your card.

Regional Rights

Earn a % of all future marketplace sales.

$MBREW Token

Receive our utility token before the general public.

Brewing Kits

Receive a unique NFT “card pack” only available during the sale.

Limited Time Bonuses



In addition to the benefits all card holders will receive, for a certain number of early purchasers, they will receive some unbelievable bonuses!



Master Brewer Bonus:



The first 16 Master Brewer cards sold will receive “The Brewmaster”, an exclusive NFT created solely for MasterBrews by comic book legend Mark McKenna.



Distributor Bonus:



The first 40 Distributor cards sold, will get a Free Consumer card valued at a minimum of .15 ETH.



Consumer Bonus:



The first 800 Consumer cards sold will receive a random NFT Luchador from our good friends at https://luchadores.io. These super unique NFTs are limited to only 10,000 NFTs.

PLS&TY Giveaway:



Electronic chart-topping artist PLS&TY has created a one-of-a-kind mixed medium (music + art) NFT exclusively for one lucky MasterBrews buyer. One lucky card holder will be randomly selected after the sale period has ended with the greatest odds being weighted by NFT purchase tier.



MasterBrews Platform & Services



The platform will initially offer four core services:



BREW Engine

A forge-like gamification tool.

BREW Gardens

An internal NFT marketplace.

BREW Invent

A visual UI enabling users to create, test and deploy Smart Contracts

BREW Box

A white-label NFT Subscription Box management service.





The ecosystem will be powered by the $MBREW utility token, with the aim of increasing its long-term value for holders as demand for the platform and services grows.

How to Participate?



Before the sale period begins at 7:00pm EDT on June 2nd , 2021 head to https://masterbrews.cards and use the CONNECT button to authorize your Web3 Ethereum wallet to be used with the MasterBrews site. Once the BUY buttons become available, simply click the card you wish to purchase and confirm the transaction.

