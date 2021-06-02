AB Science will host a live webcast on June 3, 2021 following the voluntary hold in the clinical studies of masitinib

English French

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE WILL HOST A LIVE WEBCAST ON THURSDAY JUNE 3, 2021 FOLLOWING THE VOLUNTARY HOLD IN THE CLINICAL STUDIES OF MASITINIB

Paris, June 2, 2021 3.30pm

AB Science SA (Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) will host a live webcast on June 3, 2021 to provide details on the decision to suspend voluntarily the clinical studies with masitinib.

The following attendees will participate to the webcast:

Alain Moussy, co-founder and CEO of AB Science

Christian Fassotte, MD, Chief Medical Officer of AB Science

Peter De Veene, MD, Head of Pharmacovigilance and Global Safety of AB Science

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD, Chief of adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker in Paris, France, president of AB Science scientific committee and member of the French Académie des Sciences

The webcast call will be held on Thursday June 3, 2021 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm CET (12.30pm to 1.30pm ET).

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the management of AB Science. Minutes of the webcast will be communicated following the conference.

Dial-In & Webcast Information

Webcast date: Thursday, June 3, 2021. US: 12.30pm-1.30pm ET; Europe: 6.30pm-7.30pm CET

Number for the US: +1 646 722 4916

Number for France: +33 1 70 71 01 59

International numbers (outside US and France): Numbers for other countries are listed on the webcast page

Conference ID: 58069163#

Webcast connection page here

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:

www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communication & Media Relations

investors@ab-science.com

Media Relations – USA

RooneyPartners

Kate Barrette

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

+1 646 432 0191

Media Relations – France

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

arouille@newcap.fr

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

Attachment