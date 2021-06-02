Metso Outotec to Commence Development Review - Kubi Gold Project Ghana

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Metso Outotec has been engaged as a Principle Project Development Partner to complete a preliminary capital and operating cost estimate on treatment options for processing of free-milling gold from our Kubi Gold Project in Ghana.



Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, metals refining and aggregates industries globally. Their focus is on improving energy and water efficiency, productivity, and reducing environmental risk. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries.

The Company has completed a drilling program to provide composite samples for metallurgical evaluation of Kubi Main Zone gold mineralization for the study. Metso Outotec will witness the sample preparation at our Kubi core logging facility, and initiate and supervise the test work at SGS Randfontein (South Africa). Final study results are expected in late 3rd Qtr. 2021.

"Douglas R. MacQuarrie"

President and CEO

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas R. MacQuarrie, P.Geo. (B.C.) Geology & Geophysics, the President and CEO of the Company, who is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. Recent 3D geophysical modeling of Kubi, located on the major deep seated Ashanti/Kubi shear zone, suggest an exploration potential of 2Moz to a depth of 2km. 3D modeling was completed by Geosci Data Analysis Ltd. of Vancouver on high resolution 100m line spacing helicopter aero-magnetics flown by New Resolution Geophysics in 2010 over the Kubi – Dunkwa area, Ashanti Region, Ghana. The Kubi Main Zone has a current NI 43-101 resource estimate, completed by SEMS Exploration Services Ltd. of Accra, Ghana: Measured Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.30g/t for 112,000 ounces; Indicated Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.65g/t for 121,000 ounces; and Inferred Resources 0.67 million tonnes @ 5.31g/t for 115,000 ounces, which is filed on SEDAR. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante has announced plans to co-list its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and is sourcing funding to develop its Kubi Gold Mine project to production. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on our web site at: www.asantegold.com

For further information please contact:

Douglas MacQuarrie, President and CEO, tel: +1 604-558-1134; E-mail: douglas@asantegold.com

Valentina Gvozdeva, Business Development, E-mail: valentina@asantegold.com

Doreen Kent, Shareholder Communications, tel: +1 604-948-9450; E-mail: d.kent@eastlink.ca

Kirsti Mattson, Media Relations, E-mail: kirsti.mattson@gmail.com

LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446. Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.