Seedo Corp. Headed to Spain to Meet with Strategic Partners and Investors

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp . (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, today announced that a delegation of Seedo executives and agricultural experts plan to meet with key officials from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, as well as saffron market leaders, investors and growers in Spain the week of June 7, 2021.

Seedo’s delegation also plans to meet with Professor Rosa V. Molina, a world-renowned expert in the research of saffron, and her team to execute the research agreement recently signed between Seedo Corp and The Polytechnic University of Valencia. A meeting with its first brand ambassador, two Michelin star chef Kiko Moya is also on the agenda. Chef Moya will test the quality and authenticity of the first batch of saffron grown via Seedo Corp’s vertical farming technology.

“There has never been a more exciting time in the saffron industry,” says David Freidenberg, CEO, Seedo Corp. “Our disruptive technology will deliver solutions that will allow the saffron market to expand globally while also helping local economies. We look forward to a productive week of meetings with prospective strategic partners, investors and our extended R&D team based in Madrid and Valencia.”

Growth in the saffron market has been hindered by the low yields, high costs and specific climate conditions required by traditional farming. Seedo Corp. is developing the data science necessary to grow saffron using vertical farming technology to bring a reliable and large-scale supply chain to the market.

Saffron growers, prospective investors, research advisors and media outlets interested in joining Seedo Corp’s line-up in Spain should e-mail info@saffron.ag.

About Seedo:

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an agritech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but are hindered by the low yields and specifications required by traditional farming. Seedo's technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Freidenberg,

Chief Executive Officer,

info@saffron.ag

+1 (800) 608-6432

