Media Release - Celebrating Milestones with Hazel Initiative launches as part of Seniors recognition events in June

Mississauga, Ontario, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera’s Chief Elder Officer Hazel McCallion announced today she would be extending the celebrations of her 100th birthday through a nationwide card campaign. Hazel will be celebrating milestone birthdays and anniversaries with Canadians through Revera’s Celebrating Milestones with Hazel initiative.

June marks Seniors Month in Ontario and the start of Seniors Week in Alberta and British Columbia. It is a time to recognize the wisdom, insights and contributions older adults have made in our communities. Revera is committed to challenging ageism by showcasing and celebrating the ageless spirit of older people.

The campaign invites Canadians to join Hazel in redefining aging this year. Canadians are encouraged to nominate a loved one who is celebrating a five-year milestone birthday starting at age 90 or partners who are celebrating 50, 60, 70 or 75 years together to receive a card signed by Hazel. The congratulatory cards feature a personal note and custom artwork designed by Revera long term care and retirement residents.

“I believe everyone, regardless of age, has the opportunity to live a life of purpose. As Chief Elder Officer of Revera, it is my mission to champion and celebrate the ageless spirit of older people,” says Hazel McCallion. “I’m delighted to invite Canadians to join me in recognizing the spectacular milestones of the ones they love.”

As Revera’s “other CEO” Hazel brings her leadership and wisdom to champion positive change. From her career in the private sector to her service as mayor of Mississauga for 36 years, Hazel provides a significant perspective to Revera’s leadership. In this role she has advocated on behalf of residents and staff, pushing for positive outcomes that will benefit both older adults and those who care for them in the senior living sector.

The Celebrating Milestones with Hazel initiative shares Hazel’s mission with the broader Canadian public. It invites all Canadians to recognize parents, grandparents, friends and neighbours who are celebrating a milestone birthday or anniversary, anywhere in the country, whether it’s at home, in a seniors home, assisted living or long term care facility.

“It is a testament to Hazel’s character that as she crossed the century mark, she wanted to celebrate the milestones of fellow seniors,” says Thomas G. Wellner, President and CEO of Revera. “Revera is proud to join Hazel in honouring the importance of living a life of purpose and celebrating seniors across the country.”

Join Hazel in sending a congratulatory card to celebrate older Canadians’ milestone birthdays and anniversaries. To nominate a loved one or learn more about the initiative, visit the webpage.

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors. The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.

