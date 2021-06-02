Nomination Deadline Approaching for 2021 Finovate Awards

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Finovate, a leading fintech event series and digital engagement platform, has announced the nomination deadline for companies looking to take part in the 2021 edition of the Finovate Awards. Now in its third year, the Finovate Awards recognize the companies driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals bringing new ideas to life. Leading banks, fintech firms, accelerators, innovators, and executives will compete against each other in 25 different categories that represent the multitude of ways technology is making a positive impact in the financial ecosystem and beyond.



The final nomination deadline will be June 11, 2021. Finalists will be announced in mid-July, and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on September 14 at the Edison Ballroom in New York.

With more than 10 years on the cutting-edge of financial and banking technology, Finovate is ideally suited to bring together a group of experts who understand fintech from every angle and can act as neutral arbiters. Nominations will be judged by a panel of independent industry experts comprised of media personalities, thought-leaders, strategists, venture capitalists, and more.

“It is always important to recognize the dedication and effort that goes into bringing successful fintech solutions to the market, but it’s especially vital this year,” said Greg Palmer, VP and Host of Finovate. “The past 15 months have brought unparalleled challenges to our industry, and the response from leading innovators has been amazing. We’ve never seen the industry move more quickly or with more of a sense of purpose. Our team is excited to be able to recognize and celebrate those in the space who have excelled in the face of the biggest challenges fintech has seen in recent memory.”

