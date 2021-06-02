Westland Insurance appoints new Chief Financial Officer

SURREY, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce today that Allan Copping will be joining its executive team as Chief Financial Officer effective June 7.



Mr. Copping brings over 30 years’ experience to Westland as CFO, COO, and CEO in public accounting, real estate investment, management, and development, as well as parking management services.

“I am pleased to welcome Allan to our leadership team,” said Jason Wubs, CEO for Westland Insurance Group. “His deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations, as well as experience with mergers & acquisitions and multi-site geographically dispersed operations will be a strong asset to support Westland’s anticipated growth in the near future.”

“I’m excited to join Westland,” said Copping. “It’s an organization with a strong focus on people, positive growth, and bringing its unique strengths to market to benefit clients. It’s adding value on all fronts.”

As CFO, Mr. Copping will be responsible for accounting, treasury management, finance, planning and forecasting, tax, M&A support, and financial and management reporting as Westland Insurance continues to grow its national network.

Mr. Copping has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting from the University of British Columbia, and holds the CPA, CA Chartered Accountant designation.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of 170 locations and over 1,900 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

