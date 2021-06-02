Industry Thought Leaders from Waste Management, Covanta and Harvard to Discuss Building a Sustainable Future at Waste360’s Sustainability Talks

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste360 is focused on building a more sustainable future. Waste360 Sustainability Talks offers real talk as waste and recycling takes on plastics, packaging, food waste, textiles and other environmental challenges to build a sustainable future. Targeted to professionals from the waste and recycling industry, waste generators and beyond, the event, which will take place on June 30 is co-located with WasteExpo 2021, North America's leading solid waste, recycling and organics industry event. Register here.

Liz Bothwell, Waste360’s Head of Content said, “The waste and recycling industry is tasked with solving the use of plastics, packaging and textiles, food waste as well as other environmental challenges. Beyond recycling, how can we all do our part and lead this charge? If you are ready to innovate toward a sustainable future I hope you will join us at the one-day Waste360 Sustainability Talks program for frank talk, innovative ideas and real action.”

Sessions Include:

Setting the Stage for Sustainability in the Waste Industry presented by Susan Robinson, Senior Director of Sustainability & Policy, Waste Management

presented by Susan Robinson, Senior Director of Sustainability & Policy, Waste Management Taming the Chaos of the Plastics Crisis presented by Dave Ford, Co-Founder, Ocean Plastics Leadership Network and Ian Rosenberger, Founder & CEO, First Mile and Day Owl

presented by Dave Ford, Co-Founder, Ocean Plastics Leadership Network and Ian Rosenberger, Founder & CEO, First Mile and Day Owl Recycling’s Role: Talking Big Ideas + Solutions with TOMRA

with TOMRA Understanding the Science of Sustainability in Waste & Recycling presented by Bryan Staley, CEO, Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF)

presented by Bryan Staley, CEO, Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF) Sustainability is Good Business presented by Derek Veenhof, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Covanta

presented by Derek Veenhof, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Covanta Undressing Textile Waste to Achieve Circularity presented by Marisa Adler, Senior Consultant, Resource Recycling Systems

presented by Marisa Adler, Senior Consultant, Resource Recycling Systems Unpacking the Business of Sustainable Materials with Jonathan North, VP of Sustainability & Core Solutions, Rehrig Pacific

with Jonathan North, VP of Sustainability & Core Solutions, Rehrig Pacific Taking a Bite Out of Climate Change through Food Waste Solutions presented by Emily Broad Leib, Clinical Professor & Director, Food Law & Policy Clinic, Harvard Law School

presented by Emily Broad Leib, Clinical Professor & Director, Food Law & Policy Clinic, Harvard Law School Unwrapping Sustainable Packaging

CAPSTONE: So, Where Do We Go From Here? presented by Susan Robinson

To register to attend Waste360 Sustainability Talks, click here.

Sustainability Talks offers year-round content including articles, a Sustainability Talks newsletter, videos, white papers, infographics and webinars on Waste360. Click here to learn more. Register for the Sustainability Talks newsletter here .

WasteExpo takes place June 28-30, 2021 and is co-located with Waste360 Sustainability Talks, the Waste360 Food Recovery Forum, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum and the Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit. Separate registration is required.

To register to attend WasteExpo, click here. For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Juliana Sherwood at Juliana.Sherwood@informa.com or Debra Busby at Debra.Busby@informa.com.

Health & Safety at WasteExpo 2021

Most of us have never experienced a pandemic before — or its consequences. But now, it is time to get back to business. And WE are taking steps to ensure your safety. WasteExpo will adapt the Informa AllSecure Plan at the June 2021 event. AllSecure is Informa’s approach to ensuring the highest standards of safety, hygiene, cleanliness and operational effectiveness for all exhibitors, attendees, speakers and press. Learn more about WasteExpo’s health & safety plan here.

About WasteExpo

WasteExpo is the leading event in North America for waste, recycling and organics professionals from the private and public sector. WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics such as recycling, landfills, fleet management, collections, organics, safety, food waste and recovery, and more. WasteExpo also boasts a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing hundreds of exhibitors and the latest industry solutions. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum and Waste360 Sustainability Talks.

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360’s NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights on people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Liz Bothwell

Head of Content & Marketing, Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host

WasteExpo

E: Liz.Bothwell@informa.com