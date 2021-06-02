Rubrik Appoints Lillian Reaume as Chief People Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced the appointment of Lillian Reaume to Chief People Officer. As part of the executive team, Lillian will report to CEO Bipul Sinha and oversee the global people organization, including culture and engagement, talent management, learning and development, and diversity, equity and inclusion.



“I’ve always considered people to be our greatest asset. It’s our people that have made Rubrik a place where we are proud to work, and our people who will propel us forward as we continue to grow, evolve, and lead,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “We’re honored to have Lillian join our executive team and look forward to her fostering our distinct culture in our next phase of growth and beyond.”

Lillian joins Rubrik following four years leading HR functions at Amazon, including AWS and most recently as the head of HR for the Alexa organization. Lillian brings over 20 years of progressive HR leadership experience with a track record of navigating successful, large-scale change management efforts and increasing employee engagement. Prior to Amazon, Lillian was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Plex, a leader in cloud computing, the head of HR at Accucaps, one of the largest full-service contract manufacturers in North America, and the head of HR at Rakuten Kobo Inc., a global eReading service with one of the largest eReading catalogues in the world.

“We’re at a unique point in time where we have the ability to embrace the tremendous change we’ve experienced over the last year as an opportunity, both as we think about the future of work and how we create a truly inclusive environment,” said Lillian Reaume, Chief People Officer at Rubrik. “I’ve been truly impressed with the emphasis the executive team places on its people, company values, and mission. I’m excited to join at this time of explosive growth, and partner with team members of all levels to ensure Rubrik continues to be a place where everyone is empowered to do their life’s best work.”

Rubrik continues to experience rapid growth, adding more than 300 new employees globally last quarter alone. The company currently has more than 1,850 employees in 18 countries supporting its more than 3,300 customers around the world. It’s also been recently recognized by LinkedIn as a Top Startup and Top Company where Americans want to work , Forbes on the Cloud 100 list of the world’s best cloud companies in 2019 and 2020, and Wealthfront’s Career Launching Companies .

