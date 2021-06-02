Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Real Estate Sales Division Celebrates Strong Destin Real Market and First Quarter Top Producer

Destin, Fla., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Real Estate Division is pleased to celebrate a strong Destin Real Estate Market and honor Heather Sprigler as the first quarter top producer. Sprigler achieved both “Top Sales Agent” and “Top Listing Agent” for January through March 2021.

“With real estate sales in Destin and South Walton booming in 2021, we’re enjoying a great start to the year,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “Our agents have been hard at work and Heather Sprigler has proven herself as one of our top agents. Her volume of listings and real estate sales for the first three months of the year is impressive and we’re delighted to celebrate her success.”

For the first quarter of 2021, property values and sale prices in Destin, Florida are on the rise, and the Destin real estate forecast indicates this trend will continue throughout the summer months. For the month of March 2021, sale prices for both single-family homes and condominiums in both Okaloosa and Walton Counties were all higher than 2020. Sale prices have continued to rise month over month, while at the same time, the length of time listings are on the market is shrinking. With less inventory and rising demand, it is becoming a sellers’ market. For those interested in Destin real estate investment, savvy real estate agents are helping their clients uncover opportunities before they even hit the market.

“The market is so strong right now that sellers are getting asking price and above,” said Heather Sprigler. “We’re advising our clients to make offers fast and aim at offering 5-10% above asking price if they want to be the top offer. Our team is great about sharing leads and we aim to share opportunities that meet our client’s needs as early as possible to give them an advantage.”

Sprigler also has an advantage. Her family's 65 years of success in both residential and commercial real estate allowed Heather to grow up in an environment of real estate transactions. After moving from Atlanta to Destin, Florida in 2009, she quickly became immersed in the Destin real estate market and began focusing on residential real estate. Over the last decade, Sprigler has become extremely knowledgeable on Destin’s market trends and has a keen insight into pricing as well as overcoming challenges.

The experienced real estate team at Newman-Dailey Resort Properties knows the Destin market well and Newman-Dailey’s Real Estate Division consistently ranks among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales, according to the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors® (ECAR). For more information on buying or selling real estate, call 850-837-1071 or visit www.DestinSales.com.

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally-owned business, specializing in resort sales, property management and vacation rentals, association management and long-term leasing in South Walton and Destin, Florida. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey is recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com , DestinManagement.com , or DestinVacation.com .

Attachment