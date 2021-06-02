Tricida to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:50 pm PT / 3:50 pm ET. Gerrit Klaerner, Tricida’s Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company overview, business update and progress on the company’s key initiatives.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Tricida website at IR.Tricida.com. An archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis and slow chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in patients with CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with CKD. There are no FDA-approved treatments for chronic metabolic acidosis. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

