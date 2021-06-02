Real Treat Wins 2021 Expo West NEXTY Award, Their Second Major International Award This Year

COCHRANE, Alberta, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than three weeks after winning the prestigious Gold SOFI Award, Real Treat has again received international acclaim, this time as a recipient of the coveted NEXTY Award which recognizes outstanding new products in the natural products industry. Their Real Treat Pantry line of organic cookies won for Best New Sweet Snack, another first for a Canadian brand.



Receiving the highest honours in both the specialty and natural food industries validates Real Treat’s mission to achieve excellence with organics without sacrificing decadence.

NEXTY Awards are given to products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration and integrity. These products help drive the underlying goal of the natural products industry to deliver more healthful, trusted and sustainable products to consumers.

Real Treat Pantry was one of 77 finalists selected by a panel of natural products industry experts from more than 800 entries across 23 categories, including Best New Mission-based Product, Best New Organic Food and Best New Supplement. Winners were announced on Thursday, May 27 during Expo West Virtual Week.

“I founded Real Treat out of a genuine love of delicious food and a strong commitment to sustainability and organics. My hope was that if we could make crave-worthy delicious organic products we might convince people to choose organics more often,” said Jacqueline Day, Founder, Real Treat. “Receiving the top awards from the two associations with the highest standards for taste, quality, innovation and sustainability tells us we are on the right path with our cookies, and I couldn’t be more proud of our products and our small, but mighty, team at Real Treat.”

“We consider ourselves industry experts on the New Hope Network editorial team. Through extensive debate and deliberation, we have carefully selected 23 outstanding brands that are pushing the natural products industry towards a healthier and more sustainable future for people and planet,” says Adrienne Smith, who manages the NEXTY Awards program at New Hope Network. “To rise above hundreds of other nominations is an incredible feat. We are incredibly excited about these products and the impact they can have on our food system. The winners of our NEXTY Awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging.”

The Real Treat Pantry line includes cookies that are made with clean ingredients while satisfying the craving for those we grew up enjoying as children, freshly baked in our home ovens. These are the cookies of childhood tea parties and after-school snacks. This line includes mouth-watering nostalgic favourites like Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Brown Sugar Shortbread, as well as a gluten-free Dark Chocolate Almond with Sea Salt.

Real Treat products are available at select retailers across Canada and the United States, and online at realtreat.ca. Retailers selling Real Treat products can be found using Real Treat’s Stockist Finder.

About Real Treat

Real Treat is based in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in beautiful Cochrane, Alberta, Canada. A wholly woman-owned business founded by Jacqueline Day in 2014, their small-batch organic cookies have a passionate following of foodies and cookie monsters big and small across North America and have been raved about in the pages of The New York Times Food, Culinaire, Gourmet News, Toronto Life and Avenue magazines.

All products in the Real Treat lineup are USDA, EU, and Canada certified organic by EcoCert.

About the NEXTY Awards

The NEXTY Awards is a biannual awards program connected to New Hope Network's in-person and digital events. They were created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet. Learn about the NEXTY Awards at nextyawards.com.

