Rainbow Faith and Freedom Launches Pride Month with Major Research Report: Mapping the Landscape of Faith-Based Heterosexist and Transphobic Discrimination in Canada

TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainbow Faith and Freedom (RFF), a Canadian based non-profit, aims to tackle one of the deep-seated justifications for institutionalized heterosexism and transphobia in Canada, that which is rooted in religion. Religion continues to be one of the strongest determinants of a person’s view of homosexuality. While a largely secular society, Canada’s institutions are built on a foundation of Christianized norms of heteronormativity and transphobia.

In a landmark 27-page report, RFF introduces the wide landscape of faith-based 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination. This report addresses the most critical areas of where faith-based discrimination operates, surveying research from the last fifteen years, and documents the long-lasting impacts of this exclusion.



Key findings include:

- Beliefs within religions are not monolithic

- Sexuality is a product of society and not a biological constant

- Gender or sexual diversity is not a modern phenomenon

- Religious institutions in Canada have enforced colonization through homophobic and transphobic violence



The report examines the ways in which faith-based discrimination affects 2SLGBTQ+ people in a variety of key societal sectors, including public education, family units, worship spaces and healthcare.



The full report, Mapping the Landscape of Faith-Based Heterosexist and Transphobic Discrimination in Canada, will be released on Thursday, June 3rd.

About the Report Author: Brigitte Pawliw-Fry is the Research Officer at RFF, as well as the host of its podcast, Queer Devotions! Originally from Toronto, Brigitte attended Stanford University to pursue degrees in History and English, with a focus on the study of social change. Pawliw-Fry has overseen various research projects, including at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Digital Civil Society Lab, and is author of the report, "How We Give Now" with Dr. Lucy Bernholz.



