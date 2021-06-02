ProcessUnity Wins Two Global InfoSec Awards for Vendor Risk Management

CONCORD, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine recognized ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management (VRM) in the Cyber Defense Global Awards for 2021.



Cyber Defense Magazine awarded ProcessUnity with the Editor’s Choice Award for IT Vendor Risk Management based on its platform’s unparalleled capabilities to help organizations identify and remediate risks from vendors, suppliers and third parties. ProcessUnity also won the Cutting Edge Award for Third-Party Risk Management for its streamlined automation of the vendor risk lifecycle -- from onboarding to post-contract monitoring.

“ProcessUnity embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help organizations protect themselves,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“The award recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine is further validation that ProcessUnity continues to succeed in its mission to deliver a world-class vendor risk management platform,” said Todd Boehler, Senior Vice President of Strategy, ProcessUnity. “These accolades would not be possible without our terrific team, our powerful platform and the many customers that rely on ProcessUnity to reduce risk in their vendor relationships.”

The Cyber Defense Global Awards are specifically focused on finding innovative players who have a global focus. With over 3,000 cybersecurity companies worldwide, only 150 are highlighted as Global Awards winners, based upon independent judging and analysis.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.processunity.com/, Twitter or Linkedin.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.