Charcuterie Spreads, Wine Gift Baskets and Other Unique Father’s Day Gift Ideas from Hickory Farms

CHICAGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s face it, dads are often the hardest to shop for during every holiday. America’s Favorite Food Gift Retailer, Hickory Farms , is making it easier than ever this Father’s Day with dozens of gift ideas filled with signature salamis, cheeses, sweet treats, wines, craft beer and much more.



The Hickory Farms Father’s Day 2021 collection features delicious and accessible gifts you won’t find anywhere else, including the Father’s Day Favorites & Cabernet Gift Set , which includes savory favorites paired with a Generosity Cellars California Cabernet Sauvignon. Also available is the Father’s Day Charcuterie & Chocolate Gift Box , which allows dad to create the perfect snack set-up for a special occasion or even a night when no one wants to cook.

“Our Father’s Day collection features a wide selection of expertly-curated gift boxes, towers, baskets and crates,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “We’ve provided delicious and unique options for every kind of dad. Our premium packaging wishing dads a happy Father’s Day adds a special touch of personalization that will surely make him feel special.”

Father’s Day Gift Ideas from Hickory Farms

Father’s Day Charcuterie & Chocolate Gift Box — Celebrate the discerning dad in your life with a gift he’ll love to savor! This premium meat and cheese gift box lets him create savory flavor combinations with Signature Beef and Sweet & Smoky Turkey Summer Sausages, Original Dry Salami, Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend, Mission Jack Blend, Smoked Gouda Blend, Hot Pepper Bacon Jam, Smoky Onion Mustard, and Cranberry Pistachio Crisps. Cranberry & Sesame Nut Mix is the perfect addition to his meat and cheese spread, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels make this gift extra indulgent. The signature designed Father’s Day lid lets him know this gift is just for him! ($67.99)

Father's Day California Craft Beer Gift Basket — Celebrate Father's Day by sharing a taste of California's best breweries with the craft beer lover in your life! This exclusive craft beer gift basket features a sampling of Anderson Valley Boont Ale, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Racer 5 IPA, Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin, Lost Coast Great White Beer, and Drake's Brewing IPA. Plus, Beef Sausage Snacks, Casa Chica's Chips, and Gil's Gourmet Zinfandel Garlic Mild Salsa are all packed into a handsome galvanized tin adorned with a Happy Father's Day tag and ribbon for an impressive presentation. ($59.99) (Note: Ships to California, DC, Florida and Minnesota)





Father’s Day Hearty Bites & Wine Gift Basket — A Father’s Day gift basket with wine is the perfect way to celebrate the special men in your life. This selection of gourmet meat and cheese includes our three classic summer sausages: Signature Beef, Spicy Beef, and Sweet & Smoky Turkey. Paired with our creamy Farmhouse Cheddar, Smoked Cheddar Blend, and Three Cheese & Onion Blend cheeses and topped with either Honey Pineapple or Sweet Hot Mustard, he can create endless combinations. His creations will taste even better with a generous pour of Generosity Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay. This gift is finished off with a Father’s Day ribbon for a special touch. ($84.99)

Father’s Day Classic Bites & Board — Send a Father’s Day gift set that features delicious signature flavors wrapped with a stylish board and cheese cleaver! He’ll love creating a meat and cheese spread with Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Three Pepper Dry Salami, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, Smoked Cheddar Blend, Smoked Gouda Blend, and Sweet Hot Mustard — they all pair perfectly to create tons of savory combinations. The Mango Wood Cheese Board and Cheese Cleaver make serving and enjoying easy, and the Father’s Day ribbon adds a special touch. Any guy who loves to treat themselves to a hearty snack needs this gift! ($59.99)

Father's Day All Time Favorites Gift Box — Treat Dad to a gift he can really sink his teeth into. This collection is filled with our all-time favorites! Signature Beef Summer Sausage, six of our delicious creamy cheeses, three gourmet mustards, and two kinds of crispy crackers can create endless delicious flavor combinations. Perfect for the serious snacker, this box is a great gift for celebrating Father's Day deliciously, and the signature designed box lid lets him know this gift was picked just for him. ($99.99)

Much more HERE !

Hickory Farms will be offering special Father’s Day promos including free shipping on select gifts available now and up to 15% off select charcuterie and wine gifts happening June 2-3. To check out the entire Father’s Day collection from Hickory Farms, visit: https://www.hickoryfarms.com/holiday/fathers-day/

*All alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo wines are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, SD, UT. Name-brand wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and a variety of seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; TikTok or Twitter .

